Kittitas County Planning Commission will conduct an open record public hearing to consider annual amendments to the Kittitas County Comprehensive Plan and changes to the Kittitas County Code at 6 p.m., Oct. 13 via a virtual public hearing, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The virtual public hearing may be accessed online via Webex video conferencing at https://kittitascounty.webex.com, or by phone 1-408-418-9388, Access Code: 146 310 7937, Password: a9eNJ5Vqrv8.
The public is invited to testify at the hearing on any of the proposals. Written comments on any of the proposals may be submitted to Community Development Services prior to the hearing, or may be provided at the hearing. Visit Kittitas County Community Development Services webpage for a complete list of the proposed amendments: https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/cds/comp-plan/default.aspx.
Mail your comments on this project to the Kittitas County Community Development Services, 411 N. Ruby St., Suite 2, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Reference the docket number (found on the webpage) with your correspondence. Contact Bridget Pechtel at 509-962-7506 or bridget.pechtel@co.kittitas.wa.us if you have any questions.
Copies of the staff report(s) can be obtained by visiting the website listed above or hard copies may be obtained upon request.