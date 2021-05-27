The Roslyn Cemetery will be abuzz Memorial Day weekend, offering visitors a way to connect with the history of the town and those who made it what it is today.
Dedications will be held over the weekend for a memorial to Italian immigrants to the region, as well as a virtual kiosk at the cemetery entrance that will help visitors better understand those who rest within the cemetery. Both dedications mark projects that have been years in the making, offering a new layer of context to one of the most diverse cemeteries in the Pacific Northwest.
Roslyn/Ronald/Cle Elum Heritage Club Cemetery Committee member Maria Adams said the idea for the kiosk has been brewing for years now and is modeled after national cemeteries where veterans are laid to rest. Adams joined the committee in October 2019 and said committee member Lorrie Sivich had already been working to select the kiosk and the equipment necessary to run it. Funding for the kiosk came from the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, the Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund, and the Shoemaker Fund. She said approximately 150 individual donors have also donated to fund the project.
“It’s not just locals,” she said. “We have people from all over the country donating to this.”
Over the past year and a half, Adams said she and other committee members have been working to develop a plan to research interments at all of the 27 individual cemeteries at the location. A few years ago, she said Central Washington University students worked on a GPS mapping project at the cemetery, covering six of the individual sections. She said the goal of the project was to correlate burial records with their exact locations within the cemetery. The students also employed ground-penetrating radar in some parts of the cemetery to develop higher accuracy in burial locations.
“They looked to see if maybe there were people buried without markers,” Adams said. “The committee realized this information should be put inside a computer so people could go online and access it. Anyone across the world can go in and look.”
Adams said the committee started with the Slovak cemetery, which she said has approximately 130 burials, as well as the Redmond Lodge and Silvio Pellico cemeteries.
“We took the information from Central and looked for documents like death, marriage and birth certificates, as well as military records and newspaper articles,” she said. “We also looked for obituaries. We collected all that information and downloaded it into this computer. The Slovak cemetery is the most complete cemetery we’ve done to date.”
In time, Adams said the goal is to upload information on all of the individual cemeteries at the location, and said her hope is that the kiosk will help people connect with the history of the individuals.
“It’s not just when were they born and when did they die,” she said. “We’re trying to do a more complete picture of the person. If family members can submit photos and supplementary information, that would be amazing.”
Mike Butorac said the project began to develop around 2018, noting that many of the other ethnic cemeteries at the location are marked with individual monuments.
We were up cleaning the cemetery one day and Dick Watts said it would be nice if we had an Italian memorial up here,” Butorac said. “We thought that would be a good idea.”
Butorac said the Cle Elum chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy formed a committee to explore the idea of installing a memorial. He said the cemetery commission also helped move the idea along. As the group looked for funding, he said the Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund and the Roslyn Downtown Association stepped up to help out.
“We also received financial support from lodges throughout the Northwest,” he said. “Quite a few lodges donated to this.”
As funding began to solidify, Butorac said the committee began meeting to develop ideas for the monument’s design. Butorac’s wife, Kathi, spearheaded the design process, coming up with a bilingual presentation that honors immigrants to the region. From there, the memorial entered the construction phase, which wrapped up last year. Butorac said the plan was to unveil the monument last Memorial Day, but the pandemic made that impossible. Now that conditions allow public gatherings, he said he is thrilled to share the monument with the community.
“It’s a memorial to all those people who came from Italy, worked in the coal mines or whatever job they ended up in,” he said. “It feels really good to do something in their honor.”