The Visitors Center on the corner of Fourth and Pearl has long been a source of information and been utilized during summer months during the Jazz in the Valley festival.
But it’s taken on a new responsibility, maybe one of more importance, a guiding light to a better future for a community diverse in ethnic background with cultural differences.
The Ellensburg Arts Commission recommended Kirkland artist Nina Vichayapai’s work go on display and the city council agreed. It’s been a long time in the process, but the quilt work is now prominently displayed in a highly visible location in the historic downtown.
“I love it. I think Nina did a beautiful job of interpreting the various history of Ellensburg and the county,” Arts Commission board vice president Monica Miller said. “I’m grateful to those people that provided the source information, particularly the library.
“I’m really happy because it is a quilt, we’ll be able to share it more broadly with the community after it comes down. We could possibly provide a tour around the city so people can learn more about the different people and the different heritage of our community.”
The work utilizes the language of quilts as an iconic American storytelling craft to celebrate the diversity of the local region. Vichayapai collaborated with local organizations to source images for this project.
The histories and groups she will include in this project would be the indigenous Yakama, the Black coal miners of Roslyn, pioneer-era Asian immigrants working on railroads and lumber mills, and modern-day Latinx communities.
“The idea is to honor the rich cultural fabric of Ellensburg and Central Washington’s diverse past and present communities. The quilts patch together images sourced from the community through both historical archives and present groups,” Vichayapai said. “The images collected will be translated into fabric collages. These collaged squares will then be stitched together to make a vibrant quilt for window display.”
The quilts visible on the Fourth Avenue side depict the Native American presence in the Kittitas Valley, along with long-time tribal elder Ida Nason Aronica. Aronica, whose name was honored on the new elementary school, is widely known for her vigilance in keeping the Kittitas band’s heritage.
The quilt in the space next to it shows the history of the Asian community and its presence in the Kittitas Valley. Many lived in Ellensburg, working for the railroad or various farms in the region. The Huey family owned and operated the New York Café.
On the Pearl Street side, the African American community is displayed around the phrase, “I am an American,” clearly visible in the lower right corner. The Black pioneers of Roslyn and men who came to work the coal mines is part of the Upper County heritage. The Craven family is also part of that presence. William Craven became the first African American mayor in Washington state.
The quilt portraying the Latino history is also prominent on the Pearl Street window, showing their presence in the farming community and other commerce in the community.
“We have a partnership with Morgan Middle School for various art projects. Maybe we could put this on display there at a later time,” Miller said. “There are also other various city buildings displaying public art. There are several other options up for discussion.”