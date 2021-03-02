A court appointed special advocate is a volunteer who works with children in court in cases where the custody or the safety of a child may be at stake. The job of an advocate (CASA) is to ensure the child’s best interests are taken into account, and to provide whatever help possible to the child.
Every year, the Court Advocates for Children for Kittitas County, a nonprofit organization which assigns CASAs, selects a standout advocate to receive the Judge Alumbaugh Volunteer of the Year Award. This year, that honor went to Sharon Lawrence.
“It only takes one adult, one person in a child’s life that can make all the difference in the world, and I don’t feel like I’m going to be that person,” Lawrence said. “But what I like to do is go out and look for that person. Is it a grandma, is it an aunty? How can we help this child to just, to get into connection with that one person that can help them in life?”
CASAs are separate from the case, and are assigned by the courts to children in need. It is their responsibility to help the child and only the child. Lawrence said she sees her role as someone who makes sure the system doesn’t “let them float.”
She is in the courtroom and will provide a report to the judge on the child’s behalf. She wants to advocate for what a normal citizen would feel is best for the child.
Sarah Read, Development and Communications Coordinator with Court Advocates for Children said a CASA will be brought in on a case, usually when a child is brought into social care. The CASA’s job is to find a safe home for the child, and advocate for that home at court.
Lawrence has been working as a CASA in Kittitas County for two years, but before that worked for nearly a decade in King County in the 1980s and ‘90s. She said she took a break from the work to raise her own family, but picked up the practice again when she moved to Kittitas and retired from her day job.
Now, she sees this volunteer work as her day job, and attributes that fact to her recent success. She is also thankful for her background as a paralegal, and contract writer for Microsoft, which taught her the inner workings of a courtroom and the details to write a good report for a judge.
“I’ve been very willing to take on more cases as my cases have been dismissed. I am looking for a good balance,” Lawrence said. “People who are busy get more done, it is something I have learned since being in retirement. You can get relaxed, and I try to look at this as being my job. So I am willing to take on as many (cases) as they’ll give me.”
Lawrence said she was surprised and overwhelmed to be selected as Volunteer of the Year. The honor blindsided her, and she said she didn’t know how to react. She said the people working as advocates in Kittitas all work hard, and get amazing work done.
Court Appointed Advocates are always looking for new volunteers. Lawrence is worried that the pandemic has caused a lot of cases to go unnoticed. There have been a lot less children in need, and she doesn’t think it’s because they don’t need help, but because everyone is inside so it’s much harder to report. Her concern is when the lockdown is lifted and things start to return to a relatively normal state, the cases will start to come flooding in.
“It’s really satisfying to feel like you can really make a difference,” She said. “I think it’s important for us to look out for those who are the most vulnerable, and children are. I feel like I get more out of it than I give. I know I can’t fix things, but I try to influence them (children) in the right direction.”