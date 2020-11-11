The dream of an outdoor education center at Helen McCabe State Park will soon become a reality, with the help of a group of dedicated volunteers.
Approximately 30 volunteers spent part of their Saturday last weekend braving inclement weather to help lay the framework for the outdoor education classroom and picnic shelter at the park outside Ellensburg, a project spearheaded by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network. KEEN Environmental Education Director Carlyn Saunders said the organization depends on volunteers to make projects like this one a reality.
“We’ve clocked over a million volunteer hours probably in the 20 years that we’ve existed,” she said.
Saunders said the call for volunteers for the project was put out over social media, and the attendees mainly consisted of KEEN board members and their families, as well as students who have participated in the outdoor education programs hosted by the organization and their families.
“Having involvement with our parents and our communities is a big focus of our organization,” she said. “Allowing our parents to have this opportunity to spend time at the park where their kids spend so many hours of their week not only at camp in the summer but also in our current programming is really important to have them visualize and connect with their kids’ experiences.”
Saunders said the project is being funded in part by a $40,000 grant received from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account Volunteer Cooperative Grant Program from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“All of the money we received from the grant is volunteer matched,” she said. “We need to provide the volunteer hours to get the money.”
The Saturday work party was the first of many planned to help move the project forward. Saunders said the objective of that gathering was to get out into the park and survey the space where the planned classroom will be erected, along with some routine trail maintenance and trash collection. She said the organization has worked with an architect on the project that has supplied a preliminary sketch of the proposed classroom and shelter for the group to work with.
“We kind of flagged out some of the spaces to understand how much space it would occupy,” she said. “We’ll be building a dry streambed with gravel and river rock, so we want to understand where that’s going to theoretically flow in relation to where we’re going to plant trees and do other things. (The work party) was to get people together into the park and do some work that needs to get done and plan out this process for the future. No construction will start until next spring, but at least we have an idea moving forward of some of the space and semantics of it.”
Saunders explained that the dry streambed will be part of the outdoor classroom, which will also include an outdoor playground. She said the streambed will serve as an interpretive representation of the environmental culture of the region, with a strong focus on watershed and aquatic wildlife, especially as it relates to the Yakima River basin in this area. The project will also help educate people about the salmon restoration projects that are ongoing in the region.
“The dry streambed is not only a teaching tool for us to use with our outdoor classroom, but it is also an aesthetic representation of the environmental priorities in Kittitas County,” she said.
With the weather becoming more inclement by the day, Saunders said the group’s stewardship efforts in the park does taper off as fall turns to winter. She said they will try to plan at least one winter work party to perform routine trail maintenance and trash collection before getting started again in the spring.
“That never stops,” she said. “That’s something that we do fairly often. Even when we go there recreationally, we make sure that we leave no trace and allow the space to be presentable for other visitors to the area.”
When spring arrives, Saunders said work will resume on the project. She said the goal is to complete the work during summer in line with peak usage times of the park. With the large amount of traffic that comes through the Yakima River Canyon, she said the vision is to use the park not only for outdoor education for local students, but also as an educational stopover for travelers in the region.
Although much work is left to be done on the project come spring, Saunders emphasized that the goal to be finished this summer can only be attained with helping hands pitching in. With the strong turnout to Saturday’s party, she said the effort is off to a great start.
“We were very grateful for everyone that came out to help,” she said. “Everyone was extremely enthusiastic about the project and the grant, as well as all of the volunteer opportunities that are going to exist moving forward come spring. We will literally need all the volunteers to build the streambed, the classroom, and the picnic shelter. It will all come from volunteer hands.”