A group of hardy volunteers spent time over the last two weekends making a difference in their community by getting their hands dirty while helping restore a local waterway.
The volunteer events were held on Oct. 17 and 24 and were co-sponsored by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Adopt-a-Stream Program and Central Washington University’s Center of Leadership and Community Engagement. The project involves planting native species to create riparian buffers along Wilson Creek, and was made possible in part through grant funding from the Ellensburg Water Quality Grant Program and the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
MULTIPLE BENEFITS TO RESTORATION
Mid-Columbia Stewardship Coordinator Landon Shaffer said the work on campus has been done in conjunction with CWU’s facilities department, as well as with professors in the sustainability department. With the help of university staff, he said a plan has been developed to help revegetate areas on campus that will be further developed in the future. Species chosen include upland species such as bunchgrass and sagebrush in an effort to conserve water on campus. Work on campus began in spring 2019.
“As we progressed and as I got to know the people at the facilities, they pointed out to me that they had a number of portions along Wilson Creek that they would like some help with,” Shaffer said. “We identified three different regions of Wilson Creek that run right through CWU, and we figured we could put in upwards of 500 to 750 native plants in these different areas.”
Shaffer said the Oct. 17 volunteer event focused on two of the three identified areas along Wilson Creek, located near the campus health center. The first event drew approximately 15 volunteers that were able to plant approximately 250 specimens. The Oct. 24 event hosted approximately 20 volunteers, with another 250 plantings completed. As the plantings mature, Shaffer said the goal is to improve overall water quality and habitat conditions within Ellensburg waterways and beyond, as all the waterways in the city eventually merge into the Yakima River.
“The big thing with planting these riparian buffers, especially these small urban ones is that they help filter out different types of pollutants, especially when we’re considering stormwater runoff,” Shaffer said. “Thicker, healthy riparian buffers are really good at filtering things out as they move through the soil. By the time water that’s starting on the road and drifting down towards the creek hits a 50-foot buffer of vegetation, they’re going to be able to filter out almost all of the pollutants before it gets back into the water. That could be motor oils, heavy metals or fecal coliform.”
Along with acting as a filter, Shaffer said the plants as they mature will also provide shade to the waterways they are planted along. Finally, the mature plants will also aid in sequestering carbon and will help improve the overall aesthetic of local waterways. Shaffer said the final appearance of the plantings will provide residents with a picture of how the waterway originally was.
With a primary focus on project implementation, Shaffer said Mid-Columbia generally doesn’t focus on measuring water quality within the waterways, a task he said generally is taken on the Department of Ecology. As the projects are completed, he said Mid-Columbia will return to the sites to measure the success rate of the plantings, taking data on how many plants have survived and how robustly the plants are growing. This data provides an overall picture of plant health within the project areas, which he said helps deduce that pollutants are being reduced at the sites.
“Fortunately, the system itself is really big and I see the areas that we work in as more of a demonstration or an opportunity to educate people in our community about the importance of these areas,” he said. “We can show them how they should look like and how they would look like without concrete or a flat lawn going up to the edge of the bank. We can highlight exactly what those things are doing. Although it does have a benefit, one project in one area in the long run is definitely more effective as an education tool and will help us get more projects like this done going forward.”
As the projects progress and as more students return to the CWU campus in the future, Shaffer said he hopes that more students will be inspired by the projects done on campus. In time, he envisions an interpretive opportunity with the projects with signage that identifies the different native plant species.
“People can actually go there and learn something by themselves,” he said. “We want to install other bigger interpretive signs that talk about what exactly this project was, what it looked like before and what it will look like after. I really want somebody to look at the sign, be able to identify a plant they see right in front of them and then be able to look up into that native plant that’s been growing for 10 years and see the bird that’s on the sign that’s there because of the work people did 10 years ago.”
Residents looking for a way to spend the morning on Halloween outdoors will have an opportunity to take part in the third volunteer event of the month, helping to plant native species near Reecer Creek and Dolarway Road. Shaffer said approximately 300 plants of various species will be on site to put in the ground. Saturday’s event will be helping supplement an existing project spearheaded by the Yakama Nation and Mid-Columbia which began in 2014.
“We are doing some follow up work that we know will be highly successful because we’ve already seen it work really well over the past seven years,” he said. “Not only will it be a chance for people to get their hands dirty, but they’re also going to see what the result is going to be from their work that day in seven years just by looking around them.”
For families looking to get their Halloween festivities started in a healthy and productive setting, Shaffer said all the makings will be there for a fun and rewarding experience.
I’m going to have lots of treats and warm, tasty beverages,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come in costume!”