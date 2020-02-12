Based on unofficial results voters in three Kittitas County school districts approved bond and levy measures on the Feb. 11 ballot. Roslyn voters also weighed in on a fire engine bond request.

KITTITAS BOND

The $13.2 million Kittitas bond to expand and renovate school facilities and improve safety has received 521 yes votes (61.34%) and 328 no (38.54%) as of Tuesday’s night’s vote county — a 60% yes vote is required for passage.

The measure will all the district to expand and renovate the intermediate building — including construction of a new primary addition. The district also will be able to make safety and infrastructure improvements at the secondary building, replace the Jimmy Johnson Memorial court roof, construct new transportation/maintenance facility, renovate the district office an demolish the old Kittitas High School and existing primary building.

LEVY ELECTIONS

Both the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District and the Damman School District went out to voters with education and operation levy requests.

Cle Elum-Roslyn voters approved a four-year, $2.7 million levy by a vote of 1,497 yes (66.74%) to 727 no ((32.81%).

Damman voters approved a two-year, $85,000 levy by a vote of 206 yes (83.06%) to 42 no (16.94%).

ROSLYN FIRE ENGINE

Roslyn voters approved $380,000 in general obligation bonds to purchase a new primary fire engine for the volunteer fire department by a vote of 215 yes (81.44%) to 48 no (18.18%).

