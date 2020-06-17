Summertime means ideal weather for roadwork throughout the state, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has multiple projects it will be working on in Kittitas County during as things warm up.
WSDOT will begin work on various projects along Interstate 90 from Snoqualmie Pass to the Vantage Bridge. A recent blog post from the department said that the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty surrounding their plans to resume work, but they will go ahead with the projects while maintaining safety protocols.
“This includes personal protective equipment like masks, eyewear, gloves and physical distancing,” the blog stated. “While we have noticed lower volumes of traffic across I-90 over the past few months because of Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are still making sure we are minimizing delays for you due to construction.”
PLANS FOR NEW ROUNDABOUT
The long anticipated Canyon Road roundabout is beginning to materialize, and the blog said when complete will ease congestion from the eastbound ramps at I-82 and the Canyon Road exit.
“This project is scheduled to start this fall,” the blog stated. “We are planning an online open house in July to provide additional project details.”
VANTAGE BRIDGE
On the eastern border of the county, work began Monday on resuming work on the Vantage Bridge. The blog said the work is a continuation of four years of patchwork along the 40-year old bridge deck. This summer’s project will include removing old patches on the decking along the eastbound lanes and during the day and will require a lane closure. The blog states that travellers should expect minor delays over the next six to eight weeks, and that the project is expected to wrap up in late July or early August.
WEST OF ELLENSBURG
The blog said crews are halfway through a project involving repairs to bridge decks west of Ellensburg and in Cle Elum and that both westbound portions of each bridge are now complete. This summer’s work will involve the eastbound lanes on both bridges, and that drivers should be prepared for minor delays due to detours on both bridges during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Further west towards Roslyn, crews are in their second season of working to replace sections of roadway, repair bridge decks and paint bridges. The blog said crews are also replacing approximately one mile of the westbound lanes on the east side of the Cle Elum River Bridge. While the work is ongoing, motorists will be detoured onto the median, with two lanes being open at all times. The blog said minimal delays are expected for this project, and the work is expected to be completed by fall. At Snoqualmie Pass, the department is beginning the next phase of its improvement project east of the summit.
“Starting in July, crews will be working on the detour for the project, which requires widening the westbound shoulder near Easton and shifting eastbound traffic onto the westbound lanes,” the blog stated. “This detour will allow our crews to start work on building the new wider roadway.”
The blog said that crews may have to blast rock in order to create the new lanes, which will require closures of the interstate and will be similar to previous closures for blasting that began one hour prior to sunset. The blog said notifications of any closures will be posted several days in advance and any further information on the projects throughout the county will be updated on its webpage.