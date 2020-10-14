Candidates for Washington’s 13th Legislative District Position 1 seat spent time last week answering questions submitted by constituents during a virtual forum hosted by the Kittitas League of Women Voters.
The Oct. 7 forum hosted incumbent Rep. Tom Dent (R), currently serving his third term in the position, and his challenger, Quincy resident and U.S. Army veteran Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz (D). The forum was co-sponsored by the LWV and the Daily Record and moderated by LWV member Katherine Murphy.
WEIGHING IN ON THE ISSUES
As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a marked effect on state budget allocations, Castañeda-Díaz said he believes all programs currently funded are equally important, but that sacrifices must be made going into the new year.
“I believe we can save our programs by taxing the rich and taxing the mega corporations that are based in Washington, as to provide a tax base that can help safekeep these programs for the most vulnerable,” he said. “Including mental health programs that address the needs of children, and of course maintaining our educational system in Washington State.”
On the same subject, Dent said the state needs to maintain focus on funding programs that help protect the state’s natural resources. He said health care is also at the top of the priority list, but he said the first priority is mental health.
“We need to continue to fund and actually increase funding for mental health if we can,” he said. “I see that not only in our children but in our adults as well.”
Dent said priority must also be put on early learning programs, an area he said he is particularly passionate about.
“Early learning is a path out of dependence,” he said. “When we teach our children how to do things and how to live and make a successful life, it’s so important.”
Addressing the steady increase in Washington wildfire occurrence and severity, Dent said most of the wildfires have been kept to under 100 acres due to increased aerial support methods, and that the bulk of the fires were range fires that occurred over Labor Day weekend this year.
“I don’t know what could have stopped them,” he said. “If we had some more land management in there, we could have slowed them down.”
Castañeda-Díaz said he has seen the results of climate change while growing up in Eastern Washington, and personally deployed to the 2018 Paradise Fire in California as a National Guardsman. He said corporate taxes should be enacted to help maintain programs that help to prevent future damage to persons and property.
“I’ve seen the horrors of climate change face to face,” he said. “I’ve seen the economic impacts that are created for the regular person. I don’t think it’s just for low-income and middle-class families to foot the bill for our forest wellness programs or for maintaining disaster preparedness programs.”
When it was pointed out that the district has a higher poverty rate than both the state and national average, Castañeda-Díaz said he has experienced those conditions firsthand while growing up.
“I grew up in a trailer home, where I shared it with four other families,” he said. “I understand the need for low-income and middle-class Washingtonians to reach upper education, or education beyond high school such as trade or any other technical schools. I believe we can provide for affordable housing and other poverty relief initiatives such as food or any other way to provide a path for employment so that low-income Washingtonians can break the cycle of poverty that I had the opportunity to break.”
On the subject, Dent said the first step in the equation is to determine why people are in poverty before a solution can be developed. He said the reasons could vary widely, touching on factors such as potential mental health or substance dependence issues within the community.
“Just because they’re in poverty doesn’t tell us a lot,” he said. “I would support putting together a study to find out why they were there so we can help them out.”
On the subject of increased broadband access to rural residents, an issue that has been exacerbated during the pandemic, Dent said bills have been introduced at the state level to initiate the process of building out infrastructure, but he said they have been largely scrapped by Gov. Inslee. In order to get contractors to come in to work on the plan, Dent said there has to be an incentive.
“Whether it is a tax incentive or some kind of motivation to get people to do that, because we live in a capitalist society,” he said. “That’s just what we are. We’re a republic and we’re Republican. That’s just what we do here. We need to help them do that and give them a reason to do that and then they will do that.”
Castañeda-Díaz said he grew up in conditions without internet access in the early 2000s, and he cannot believe that similar conditions persist in the region two decades later.
“I believe it’s unfortunate and it’s unfair that students are being forced to go to school in this COVID-19 pandemic from home where a proper broadband internet system is lacking,” he said. “I believe it is time to address this.”