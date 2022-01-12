Waste Management back to work making trash collections By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 12, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waste Management officials have requested that ice and snow be cleared from in front of trash and recyclable bins prior to pickup. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record The city of Ellensburg does not plow alleys, but Waste Management officials have requested residents clear snow and ice from in front of bins prior to pickup. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The city's Public Works road crews have been plowing almost continuously since Thursday when a winter storm blasted the Pacific Northwest, bringing traffic to a stop.Roadways have been cleared to allow travel around town, which also has allowed Waste Management to get back to work making trash collections and on regularly scheduled routes.Waste Management is asking customers to place carts where the trucks and drivers can safely access them. According to the website, commercial customers, as well as apartment/condo residents and managers, need to make sure containers are accessible. Ice and snow blocking containers is a hazard to residents and WM drivers, the release stated."We started back up again (on Monday). Right now, we don’t have any service delays and we’re collecting on our regular schedule,” Waste Management Pacific Northwest/BC Communications Manager Gary Chittim said. “We know winter storms in Central Washington can create difficult situations. Our goal is to resume collection as soon as it safe to do so, and we’ve been able to resume regular collections on many routes. “We normally make collections in the alleyways if that’s where people have their cans. We go where the carts are, but most people have their containers on the curb.”Chittim said for Waste Management to provide service, carts must be accessible. It understands there are some customers in unique situations where they cannot get the carts to the curb or their carts are in alleyways that are not accessible at this time.“Please do what you can to safely place carts at the curb on your regular collection day. Ask a neighbor for help if needed," he said. "After collection, if you live in a dense area or there's a lot of snow on the street, pull carts back in as soon as possible to avoid congestion and safety issues."City Media relations officer Nichole Klauss confirmed the city does not plow alleyways as part of the Public Works department's normal road clearing procedure.So, if the alley is inaccessible containers will need to be moved to a place where Waste Management crews can make the pickup. 