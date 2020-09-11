As students return to campus at Central Washington University and the weather remains warm, the Yakima River and local lakes will undoubtedly be teeming with people out to enjoy themselves over the weekend and beyond. Amidst a spate of drownings this year, local first responders want to ensure people are enjoying themselves safely if they decide to venture out on the water.
Six people have drowned in accidents on the water in Kittitas County in 2020: one in Carey Lake, one on Lake Cle Elum and four on the Yakima River. Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Sergeant Zach Green, a member of the office’s swift water rescue team said there are multiple factors that have gone into the river drownings this year.
“Typically with the Yakima River, people are floating on innertubes or rafts that you would buy at the store instead of things that you would find along the lines of a commercial raft or something that’s used for fishing,” he said. “Because they’re floating on those types of things, they don’t have the maneuverability that something like a drift boat or a commercial raft has. They’re not able to maneuver themselves within the river nearly as well.”
As a result, Green said when people using those types of floatation devices find themselves being pushed towards an obstacle such as logjam, they have less ability to steer themselves away from danger. Another factor he said complicates the issue is that recreators tend to want to tie their floatation devices to each other as they head down the river.
“I understand that they want to stay with their group and not get separated, but that leads to not being able to maneuver within the river,” he said. “As this big blob of rafts or innertubes start going toward a logjam, they aren’t able to maneuver away from it. The entire group goes in, and when you get all those tubes, people and ropes that are used to tie it all together and it goes into a logjam, the force of the water pushes it all under and people get tangled up and pinned down by the force of the water.”
When accidents like that happen, Green said people floating the river often underestimate the force of the current and the hydraulics behind it. Another factor he said can complicate accidents is alcohol consumption on the river.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter what the activity. When you add alcohol, it increases the chances of something bad happening,” he said. “When you have excess alcohol consumption, we’ve seen it time again where people who are drinking and floating and something does happen, their ability to swim is affected by alcohol consumption and their ability to make good choices is affected. It just compounds the problem.”
Green said there isn’t a solid explanation behind why there are more drowning deaths this year than other years, but he said the river is higher than normal this time of year, which may or may not play a part.
“I wouldn’t say that we are seeing more people floating the Yakima River than normal,” he said. “We have all these scenarios each year. Some years we have drownings and some years we don’t.”
As people plan on where to put in to float, Green said there are certain areas that he recommends they stay away from.
“If you are recreationally floating in an innertube or small raft, we strongly encourage you to float anywhere from Bighorn further south into the Yakima Canyon,” he said. “A lot of people end up getting into trouble when they launch from Ringer Loop or above. There’s two different launch sites off Ringer Loop Road and then also further upriver from Irene Rinehart and the KOA. That’s a lot more dangerous stretch of river, and if you are recreationally floating, we would not suggest that you put in anywhere there.”
For those who are inexperienced on floating the river, Green said it is important to do research on the areas people intend on floating on. He again stressed the importance of not tying rafts together and picking devices that are designed to effectively maneuver, using paddles if possible and to float in the Yakima River Canyon and not further upriver. Before putting in, he encouraged people to come up with a plan for if things do go wrong.
“It’s smart for most outdoor activities to have a discussion with the people you’re floating with, especially if you have people that are new to floating,” he said. “Talk about what to do if the rafts are tipped over and what to do if you wind up swimming in the river and if you do get separated. Plan a relocation point. Those types of forward thinking and preplanning always improves your chances of success.”