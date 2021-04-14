A robust winter in the mountains brings with it optimism for area irrigators looking forward to the 2021 growing season, as water supplies are on track to supply 100% of water needs for both senior and junior water rights holders in the Yakima River Basin.
The Bureau of Reclamation released a monthly report on April 7 that shared news that has stayed consistently positive going into spring, although precipitation has begun to taper off in the mountains as summer creeps toward the region.
“The water supply outlook is very good right now,” BOR Yakima Project River Operations Supervisor Chuck Garner said in the report. “Even though the mountains received below normal precipitation in March, the snowpack held up well, is well above normal, and the reservoirs have near normal storage.”
Although March may have been slightly drier than normal, precipitation for the year has still been higher than average, with the report showing 194.17 inches falling within the basin through March, which is 106.5% of average. The snow water equivalent average for the basin is equally high at 239.6 inches as of April 1, a whopping 121% of average this year.
The BOR manages five reservoirs in the Yakima Project, including Lake Keechelus, Cle Elum and Kachess in Kittitas County, along with unregulated inflows within the basin. Each year, the bureau works to manage water rights, contracts, and streamflow obligations. In years where water supply is short, junior water rights holders are prorationed, sharing what is left after senior water rights holders receive their 100% allocation. According to the report, junior water rights holders represent over half of the total water rights in the basin.
The April 14 daily river operations report from the bureau shows the five reservoirs currently at 64% capacity, with Keechelus at 66%, Kachess at 76%, and Cle Elum at 54%.
Extended weather forecasting from the bureau in the report calls for below normal temperatures and average precipitation through April, with below normal temperatures and precipitation going into the rest of spring and above normal temperatures and precipitation below normal for summer, a trend becoming more common in the region each year. Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker called for a cool and wet April in the bureau’s report.
“Lots of late-season rain into spring, or a mix of cold weather events and lots of rain,” Volker said in the report.
This year, the bureau will continue to provide monthly reports on water supply totals and forecasts through July, but often will continue beyond that if there is a need for extended forecasting, as is the case in years of shortages. Fortunately for local growers, this year does not look to be one of those situations, although the bureau stresses that consistency is key in the weather department.
“The conditions should lead to full reservoirs and good flow conditions this spring and summer,” Garner said in the report. “We still have several key months ahead of us that can have a big influence on the actual stream flows and water supply this summer.”