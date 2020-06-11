The mild temperatures and precipitation the Kittitas Valley has experienced lately may not feel like the beginning of summer is at hand, but the weather patterns are making for a good start to this year’s irrigation season.
The water supply for irrigators is looking rather solid, with the most recent proration rate coming in at 92% for junior water rights holders, as released in the June Bureau of Reclamation river operations report. That number is a vast improvement compared to this time last year, when the rate stood at 74%.
According to Wednesday’s BOR system status report, total Yakima Project reservoir storage stands at 95% capacity, or 1,007,112 acre-feet. Lake Keechelus is currently at 86%, while Cle Elum and Kachess are at 98% and 91% respectively.
Precipitation has treated the basin well in June, with the system’s five reservoirs seeing 3.9 inches since the beginning of the month, or 176% of average and 53% of the months average. The precipitation has mainly affected the water supply at lower altitudes, however, with the higher elevation snowpack seeing a different fate this year.
“The snow in the mountains is melting at a normal rate but started out below average in May at most locations and will run out a bit early,” BOR Yakima Project River Operations Supervisor Chuck Garner said in a June 4 press release. “This will cause our reservoirs to begin using storage earlier than normal. Our Naches Basin reservoirs are nearly full, but the Upper Yakima reservoirs are not yet full and could come short of filling.”
As of June 1, Yakima Basin snow water equivalent levels stood at 33.5 inches, or 46% of average. The BOR’s river operations report predicts June to continue at an equal chance of temperature trending up or down, and above normal precipitation. The extended summer report has an above normal prediction for temperatures and below normal precipitation projection.
Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker said that although he had not made many adjustments to his extended summer forecast, he ended up having to make some adjustments to the June forecast due to the recent climate trends.
“It does not take many modest fronts or showers to add up quickly, so I will go with the damp or wetter regime at times,” he said in the report. “We will have breaks, but models also show some impressive surges of rainfall during the month.”
“I’m feeling positive right now about the situation,” BOR Hydrologist Chris Lynch said in a phone interview. “Even though the main bulk of the snowpack melted out a bit early, but there is some high-elevation snow that is pretty healthy right now.”
Lynch said the 92% proration estimate will hold steady for as long as the system remains off storage control. He said the system’s ability to not need to draw water from reservoirs to this point has been aided by the cooler weather and precipitation. He said the system could move to storage control at some point before June 20, but it will all depend on what happens over the next week.
“It’s kind of an odd thing,” he said. “If it actually gets warm in the mountains and there is more snow to be melted, that will increase the flows which might extend it a little bit. It depends on the temperatures. I’ll have to rerun the prorationing when we go on storage control, but I expect it to be pretty close to where it is now. It’s not changing much.”
IRRIGATOR OUTLOOK
Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Urban Eberhart said the cool weather and precipitation has helped maintain the ability to keep water flowing to customers. He pointed out that the proration rate is up one percent from May’s report.
“We do find that the further into the irrigation season that we get, the more accurate that estimate becomes,” he said. “We feel good about the 92% adopted proration level that the Bureau of Reclamation has set. We anticipate being able to operate the KRD system through the full season this year at that percentage level.”
Eberhart said they have set their allotment to 2.5 CFS per irrigable acre, which is equivalent to five acre-feet per acre. He said factors that may impact that allotment include location of delivery, climate trends going into the summer and the timing of the first cutting.
“People may be limited to one inch per acre, approximately nine gallons per acre,” he said. “However, so far deliveries have been going well. Again, the cooler weather has helped. Although it is not helping with hay drying, it is helping with water supply.”
Compared to last year’s numbers at this time, Eberhart said things are looking positive going into the summer. He added that conservation improvements to the KRD system have also helped contribute to the ability to keep deliveries at high rates in 2020.
“It’s significantly better than last year,” he said. “We’re optimistic about this season.”