Despite record-breaking heat and high water usage by irrigators in the Yakima River Basin, supplies are holding steady and prorationing for junior water rights holders remains at 100%.
According to the July 7 Bureau of Reclamation Yakima Project system status report, current project storage is at 106% of average. The total capacity for the five reservoirs in the system stands at 95% of capacity. Lake Kachess currently stands at 89%, Lake Keechelus at 97%, and Cle Elum at 95% of total capacity. Total acre-feet in the project is currently 1,016,123, up from approximately 966,000 as of the June report from the Bureau.
Despite a complete lack of measured precipitation to date at the fiver reservoirs in July, measured precipitation for the year has remained at strong numbers at 214.92 inches, or 100% of average. Heavy snowpack and winter precipitation has offset the lack of significant rainfall from March to May, a period the report said was the driest in 110 years.
The hot and dry conditions did play its part in melting snowpack in the mountains, resulting in the system switching to storage control on June 30.
Historically, the current storage numbers in the system are similar to 2014 and 2017, with the system holding approximately 45,000 more acre-feet than this time last year.
Due to the large amount of snowpack the system was able to use prior to switching to storage control, observed flow volumes in the system remained above average going into the summer months. The total Yakima System unregulated flow volume from October to June was 1,554,000 acre-feet, or 108% of average, and the observed flow volume during the same period was 823,000 acre-feet, translating to 103% of average.
Weather predictions moving forward in the BOR report calls for continued temperatures coming in at above average and precipitation coming in at below average, neither a surprise for local irrigators with the current weather conditions. The report states there is a strong chance (78%) of staying within an ENSO-neutral weather pattern for the summer months, which means that neither El Niño or La Niña conditions will be present during that time.
“I do not see a massive bubble of heat over us in July,” Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker said in the report. He said the shifting of the heat dome to the Southwest United States could result in a side effect of higher than average temperatures remaining in in the region through the end of the month.