Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School has seen its share of musicians chase the dream to great heights, leaving a path to bigger things beyond the boundaries.

Richie Blue’s blistering guitar earned him a place in the Blues Hall of Fame and a job touring with legendary harmonica player Norton Buffalo.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com