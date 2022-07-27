...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
to 115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Local rock band Wavesons is playing at the PUNCH Presents live music venue at the Old Fire Station on Saturday.
THORP – There is always a method to the madness and PUNCH Presents is officially into its second phase of development — blending art with music in transforming the old Thorp Fire Station into the place to be on Saturday afternoon.
“Art is not intimidating when it’s a party,” PUNCH member Justin Gibbens said. “People like to have fun. They don’t want to stand around and try to understand what they’re looking at.
“They just want to congregate and be social and that’s a big part of what we do.”
The plan all along was to pair art and music at the old Thorp Fire Station, and now PUNCH Presents is offering art inside and music out back for the rest of the summer through the Central Washington fall of September.
The artists' group is entertaining the idea of poetry readings, but for the time being, music and art are abundant on the old Thorp Highway.
“We had been doing pop-up events in Ellensburg the past four-five years because we didn’t have our own space. We always wanted a music component,” Gibbens said.
“We love how if you pair the music with the art, and the beer, you draw a way bigger crowd. We have the backyard, it’s nice in the summertime. So, we came up with a matinee to bring more people out.”
It’s a big weekend for local band Wavesons with a Saturday gig at the PUNCH Presents stage on Saturday and a Sunday show at Cornerstone Pie to help bring the Ellensburg Music Festival weekend to a close.
Another nice addition to the PUNCH Live Music venue is that it offers a place for local acts to come and work out new material, a chance to get out and play in front of an audience.
If Make Music Ellensburg students or local buskers were looking for a place to play, it’s the perfect place to work it all out, Gibbens said.
“We don’t have the budget to pay established acts, so we encourage bands to put out a tip jar. We hope to get to the point where we can pay people to come in, but for right now it’s a nice place to play and work,” said Gibbens, whose own band the Killdeer String Band did a show earlier in the month.
Long-established Ellensburg singer/songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent also graced the stage during the first month. They have hosted Robber’s Roost and Scotty Jackson.
PUNCH Presents has an afternoon of dance and reggae on tap for the First Saturday in August with the sounds of Black Grenade on Aug. 6.
“We’ve also been in contact with some local poets with the idea of adding poet readings down the line,” Gibbens said. “We have the space and we’re figuring out the best way to utilize it. We just want to make it a social place where people can come and enjoy themselves.”