Looking for a place to take the kids to burn off some steam on the weekends? Look no further and load up the little ones for a leisurely drive out to The Patch.
Historically associated with pumpkin season, The Patch is in its first season of its weekend summer market, which runs until Sept. 5. While the kids race each other on the tricycle course, parents can stock up on goodies ranging from fresh, local produce to staple items such as pickled asparagus and cider.
“We really had been looking at ways to expand the farm outside of just the fall season,” proprietor Hillary Huffman said of the summer foray. “I personally am a huge fan of farmers markets, and I saw this as kind of this perfect combination of farmers market meets espresso stand meets kids’ play zone. I really wanted to make a place where parents could come and let kids play while they shop for produce and sip on an iced coffee while listening to music and enjoying the outdoors.”
The market kicked off at the end of June and will wrap up as The Patch kicks off its ninth season of pumpkin mania. After eight seasons, Huffman said they know what to expect when it comes to fall crowds, but they had no idea what the turnout would be for the summer market.
“Going into this, we were just guessing as to how many people we were going to see and what they would be looking for,” she said. “One of the things that was surprising to me was that we are seeing just as many single folks and older couples as we are families. A lot of couples that are out for a weekend drive wanting to source fresh produce and enjoy being out on the farm. I was surprised at that demographic shift. I really thought we would be just all families, and that’s just not the case.”
In talking to the regulars that frequent The Patch in the fall, Huffman said she has heard that they are excited to see the farm expand their season to summer.
“They have said they enjoy that there is one more reason they can come out and don’t have to wait until the fall,” she said.
In talking to the parents, Huffman said she learned that children often talk about how much they miss the play zone after the fall shenanigans and having it open in the summer gives them the chance to satisfy their craving early.
“They want to go back to that trike course, and they used to have to wait a whole year,” she said. “Now they don’t, so the kids are really happy about that.”
Another pleasant surprise Huffman noted was the number of repeat customers she has seen since the market opened earlier in the summer.
“They come back week after week to restock not only on produce, but also our pickled asparagus, our jellies, and other good things,” she said.
When looking to source produce, Huffman said she tries to keep the items she would normally like to buy in stock, while trying to keep the source as local as possible.
“Local to Ellensburg was a bit of a struggle because a lot of the farms are just the right size for their own farmers market crop,” she said. “We go as far as Wapato, and we are just looking for things that are super fresh. When we pick up produce, they’re harvesting that morning and I’m picking it up hours later. We’re getting things on the same day, and that was one of the things what was a big interest for me.”
Huffman’s favorite produce items this season are the watermelons and cantaloupes she has been featuring at the market.
“I’ve never grown melons myself,” she said. “Going from buying melons at a grocery store to buying fresh out a row at the farm, you really taste the difference. It’s pretty remarkable.”
With the turnout she has seen at this year’s market, Huffman said she is already looking at ways to improve it for next season, looking at various changes and additions, as well as possibly growing some of the produce for the market right at the farm. By next summer, visitors will have the opportunity to glamp at the farm, as well as try their hand in axe throwing.
“Doing this, I’ve found that year one is always different than the following years,” she said. “If you see that it was successful, you’re going to see some really fun growth in year two, and I’m really excited about that.”