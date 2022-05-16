What was once the brainstorm of Jean “Jinks” Stringham in 1970, the Western Art Association has progressed through five decades and will celebrate its 50th birthday on Saturday at the Goodey Gallery in the John Clymer Museum/Gallery the association helped establish.
“The ‘Intent to Purchase’ Auction of fine art is continuing in the Western Art Association area of the gallery,” board vice president Pam Schmidt said. “The winning bids will be drawn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“This ‘Intent to Purchase’ is in lieu of our annual Art Show and Auction.”
There will be birthday cake and light refreshments to go along with the entertainment by Alan Halvorson and Duane Nelson to help celebrate the Western way of life and support the Western Art Association that has survived the likes of the Mount St. Helens eruption to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the spirit of the West alive through its exhibits.
COVID-19 health restrictions led to the cancellation of the 48th and 49th art shows and auctions. But in the true spirit of the West, the association is forging ahead with its 50th annual birthday celebration on Saturday.
“(The pandemic) caused a severe and disastrous financial hardship on the organization,” Schmidt said. “So, we chose to celebrate with a birthday party instead of art show and auction.”
Over the years Western Art Association has invited several important people as honored guests. Among them was Fred Rosenstock, one of the foremost collectors of rare books, whose collection sold over 30 years ago for $1.7 million.
Another was the owner of Leanin’ Tree Greeting Cards and a former editor of Southwest Art magazine, Susan Garrity. Actor George Montgomery participated as an artist for several years.
It all started in 1970 when Stringham attended the Museum of Native American Culture Art Show in Spokane. She was so impressed with the show that she came up with the idea of starting a similar show in Ellensburg.
Thus, the Western Art Association was born, Schmidt said.
The first show was held in 1972 on the Central Washington University campus. Since several of the original organizers were associated with CWU, it seemed only logical for the show to be held there.
Exhibiting artists were set up in the Student Union Building. The auction that year was held at the Holiday Inn (now the Red Lion Hotel) on Canyon Road.
The show today remains on the third weekend in May. Some of the highlights and challenges over the past 50 years include:
• In 2001, the infamous Ellensburg wind blew down the big tent, so the art show moved to the Kittitas County Fairgrounds in 2002. The show has remained there ever since.
• In 1978, board member and early auctioneer, Larry Helms, proposed the idea for an annual poster, which was happily adopted by the board. Each year, the board invites an artist to participate.
“We didn’t screen specific entries for the poster. We simply chose high-caliber artists who’ve never disappointed with the art they submitted for poster printing,” Schmidt explained.
• In 1981, the show and auction were moved to the Holiday Inn and changed the date from August to May. The ironic part, Schmidt explained, if the board hadn’t re-scheduled in 1980 — that was the year Mount St. Helens erupted.
• In 2010, WAA was approached by the South Point Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada to begin an art show and auction held during December as part of the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas at South Point Resort.
“Art of the American Cowboy” was born and the board of directors traveled to Las Vegas every year until 2015 to run the show.
• In 1988 the Western Art Association appointed a subcommittee tasked to create the Clymer Museum to honor native-born artist, John Clymer.
The Clymer subcommittee eventually spun off into a separate board of directors and a separate non-profit entity that functions independently.
Friends and art patrons will get together on Saturday to discuss the beginnings of the Western Art Association past and present and talk about the next 50 years.