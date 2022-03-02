With artist receptions, Brewfests and various gatherings opening the doors, organizers around Ellensburg are doing their darndest give people a sense of normal, the new normal anyway.
The Western Art Association is doing its part with a reception featuring “Scenes from Kittitas County” by artist Melissa Weinman.
The reception will be held on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. Weinman will be on hand to discuss and enlighten the foresight behind the work.
“Come meet this amazing artist and listen to her stories on how these paintings came to be. In her words, she ‘is an artist of the west,’” said Pam Schmidt, curator of art exhibits for the Western Art Association.
Weinman’s artwork is currently represented by Masterpiece Gallery in Santa Fe, N.M., and the Gail Severn Gallery in Ketchum, Idaho.
The show at the Western Art Association will reflect Weinman’s experiences in Kittitas County between June and November 2021.
The work includes: “Wind Swept Tree at Irene Rinehart Park,” “Heroic Clowning at the Rodeo,” “White Bull near Bowers Field,” “Swauk Prairie Bison on the Run,” “Native Woman Greeting the Morning on Lake Easton,” “Aspen and Elk Near Cle Eum,” “Indian Summer,” and “Morning Coffee at the Flying Horseshoe.”
Weinman grew up painting and training horses in southwest Minnesota where prickly pear cactus is native, buffalo still roam on virgin prairie grasses, and where an ancient Lakota rock wall marks an east-west line atop a Sioux Quartzite outcropping, according to the release.
Her solo museum exhibitions include the Frye Art Museum in Seattle and the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, New York. Her work resides in the permanent collection of the Tacoma Art Museum and Belo Corporation-King 5 Broadcasting building in Seattle.
Her work is published in Women in Art, Contested Territory by Judy Chicago and Edward Lucie-Smith. Her solo show at Tatistcheff Gallery in New York City was reviewed by Eleanor Heartney in Art in America Magazine.
Weinman was awarded the NPAF Artist in Residency at Forth Union National Monument in New Mexico and she has painted at the American Academy in Rome, Italy as a visiting artist.