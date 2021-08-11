It’s been a regular sight every August to see the green fields along Robinson Canyon Road full of trailers and the rigs of cowboys and their families getting ready for the WestStar Best of the Best roping event out at the Repp ranch.
Scott Repp, a longtime Ellensburg resident, businessman, community volunteer and rodeo board member, who was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2014, is going to pass the WestStar Best of the Best roping event forward this year.
The Ellensburg Rodeo will take over the chores and move it over to the rodeo arena. The Cowboy Channel will be on hand to televise the event heading into its 20th year and PRCA announcer Justin McKee will make the call.
“We were happy to be involved all these years, but I think the Ellensburg Rodeo will take it to another level,” said Repp, who served on the board of directors for 20 years and was the president during the 1999 and 2000 rodeos.
“By moving it to the rodeo grounds, there are a lot of positives with more parking, more seating. It’s a big deal and I think it will be good for Ellensburg.”
Multi-time PRCA world champion Trevor Brazile once said the WestStar event is laid back, but gives away some serious paychecks. And, that won’t change.
It will take on a whole new vibe as it begins its second decade board vice president Brian Twardoski said.
“We’re excited. We took this on for a lot of reasons. We want a great celebration for our community. Another reason is to make sure we are one of the predominant rodeos on the entire PRCA calendar. Adding another event that caters to top quality cowboys is just a positive thing,” Twardoski said.
“We’re hoping for more people, because the facility is a little bit more conducive for an event like this. The rodeo grounds are lot more central in comparison to a private residence. We haven’t got the final tally, but we’re expecting 80 teams, maybe more.”
The WestStar Best of the Best is still not a PRCA-sanctioned event, but that doesn’t mean a who’s who lineup of the finest ropers in the world aren’t on their way for a throw at some serious pocket change heading into the recently ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted Ellensburg Rodeo.
The Cowboy Channel was in town earlier this year to feature the Ellensburg Rodeo and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The national cable channel will capture it all on its national broadcast.
“I can’t go into a lot of the details, but the Cowboy Channel is really excited about covering this,” Twardoski said. “So, going from a private event without a lot of exposure or notoriety to the Cowboy Channel is going to give it, and the Ellensburg Rodeo, a lot more exposure.
“It adds one more day where with quality rodeo going on, starting on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 1) with the steer roping, then the Best of the Best on Wednesday. Then we go right into Labor Day with the finals on Monday.”
The WestStar Best of the Best makes its move over to the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Cowboys and fans can give a tip of the hat to Repp for getting it all started.
Another good thing about not having a to-do list as long as his arm, Repp will have a chance to get in on the roping himself this year in the pro-am.