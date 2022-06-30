As has been tradition for a long, long time, the First Friday Art Walk will showcase the summer creations of artists that bring out the joy and smiles throughout the art community.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center is filling its galleries with works by resident artists and studio artists from the Clay Studio of Missoula in the Main & Mezzanine Galleries.
Down the street at the Clymer Museum/Gallery, former Seattle now Yakama artist T. A. Harris’ work is up in the Main Gallery. He’s been a working artist for well over 15 years, many exhibitions. His awards include a Gugenheim.
The venues up and down the avenue continue to amaze and showcase the best this art community has to offer.
Gallery One’s featured works by resident artists and studio artists from the Clay Studio of Missoula. The CSM was founded in 1998, executive director Monica Miller said.
The goal from the start has been to teach, foster and promote figurative, functional, and decorative works in clay in a must-see show highlighting the incredible variety of work being created in Missoula.
“The whole exhibit embodies the spirit of welcoming to Ellensburg, Gallery One, giving people an opportunity to engage in the process,” Miller said.
There will be a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., July 1. The Main & Mezzanine Galleries showcase Variations in Clay by the Clay Studio of Missoula artists.
The Eveleth Green Gallery will have the Conservation, History, Arts. The exhibit is a project of Icicle Fund, Methow Arts & Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
The Community Gallery is going to the birds, quite literally, with its featured exhibit: “For the Birds.”
“We’ve offered our creative community another chance to show off their design and decorating skills starting with a blank eco-friendly birdhouse as a clean slate on which to paint, sculpt or decorate,” Miller said.
As for T.A. Harris, Clymer curator Matthew Lennon reminds us, art is about creating a body of work beyond self-absorption. Harris’ body of work speaks to the fragility, austerity and eloquence of existence. His ‘architectural’ paintings remind us of the honesty found in form and craft.
His resurrection of found objects goes beyond symbolism, or sentimental reflections. The object is enough.
“T.A. Harris’ work is sophisticated, intellectual —a good follow up to Steve Jensen’s installation,” Lennon said. “In looking at Harris’ work, I find myself drawn to notions of place.
“The challenges and delight in searching for a good place, the difficulties in settling down, making a good home. He elevates the ordinary, in the same way as Wendell Berry, when the poet said that he was driven ‘by a desire to make myself responsibly at home in this world...’”
The Basalt Restaurant at The Hotel Windrow features the art of Scott and Robin Mayberry.
The music will be in the air once again, Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah J will be at the Gard Vinter, where art patrons will have one last look at the late Donald O’Connor’s work while they listen to one of the best musicians in the Northwest. Over at the Cornerstone Pie bandstand, the sounds of Xetera will kick off the Fourth of July weekend.