What's Up in the Sky: Stock up on star clusters for Halloween Bruce Palmquist contributing columnist Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local columnist Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today: Halloween is next weekend so make sure you load up on peanut clusters, almond clusters, and open star clusters this week. That last one will be easy (and cheap… actually free) because two of the most prominent open star clusters in the sky are easily visible in the autumn sky. The sideways V-shaped Hyades Cluster is two fists held upright and at arm’s length above due east at 10 p.m. Containing over 300 stars; the Hyades cluster is about 150 light years away and 625 million years old. The Pleiades Cluster, a little more than three fists above due east, is larger at over 1000 stars and younger. Compared to our 5 billion year old sun, the 100 million year age of the Pleiades is infant-like.Sunday: Two years ago, the Hubble Space Telescope got the first close-up view of a comet from another star system. Comet 2I/Borisov was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennady on Aug. 30, 2019 as the second interstellar object ever confirmed. 2I is the new official designator for the second interstellar object. Astronomers know it is from another star system because it is going way too fast, 110,000 miles per hour, to be gravitationally bound to the Sun. Read and watch more about the discovery at http://tiny.cc/mhh0tz.Monday: Mercury will be as far away from the sun in the sky as it will get this orbital cycle. This “farthest away” point is known as the planet’s greatest elongation. Since Mercury is in the morning sky, it is west of the sun and this occurrence is called the greatest western elongation. This morning, Mercury is a half a fist above the east-southeastern horizon at 6:30 a.m. Over the next few weeks, Mercury will move toward the sun in the sky. By late February, it will be visible in the evening sky. Tuesday: What time is tea time? Certainly not during an autumn evening. The constellation Sagittarius the archer, with its signature teapot shape, is sinking into the south-southwestern horizon by 7 p.m. The handle is on top and the spout is touching the horizon ready to pour that last cup of tea.Wednesday: Jupiter is three fists above due south at 8:30 p.m. Saturn is one and a half fists to the lower right of Jupiter. Thursday: The Beehive Cluster is about a fist to the upper right of the moon at 1 a.m. late tonight. The Beehive Cluster, described by Ptolemy as “a nebulous mass in the breast of Cancer [the crab]”, is an open star cluster of about 350 stars that is about 600 light years away.Friday: Tonight, Venus is as far away from the sun in the sky as it will get this orbital cycle. Since Venus is in the evening sky, it is east of the Sun so this occurrence is called the greatest eastern elongation. This evening will be the best evening to observe Venus for the next few weeks. Venus is about a half above the south-southwestern horizon at 6:30 p.m. By mid-January, Venus will be visible in the morning sky.The positional information in this column about stars and planets is typically accurate for the entire week. For up to date information about the night sky, go to https://nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov/planner.cfm.Bruce Palmquist is a professor of physics and science education at Central Washington University. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sky Star Cluster Astronomy Mercury Cluster Venus Hyades Fist Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/GalleryMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeing Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter