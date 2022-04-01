Sometimes life just needs to spin at 33 1/3 with the volume on 10.
The PUNCH artist group is going to give art and music fans a chance to feel the noise with its April collaboration with Mark Pickerel for a very special pop-up exhibition at the Fire House Gallery.
“PUNCH Projects offers something for all the music aficionados, dedicating this one to all the record collectors, cassette-heads, 8-trackers and CD babies out there,” PUNCH member Justin Gibbens said.
“This one goes out in recognition of the official Record Store Day on April 23.”
PUNCH will be collaborating with Pickerel for a pop-up exhibition that promises a stroll down memory lane back to a time when collecting and consuming music was a thing, Gibbens said.
PUNCH Projects has invited Pickerel to present a curated selection of record store merchandise and paraphernalia he has amassed from his decades in the business.
From owner of Ellensburg’s Rodeo Records, to his latest venture Roadtrip Records, a perfect moniker for his presence at the Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall and Jerrol’s in Ellensburg, Pickerel continues to share his love, passion and knowledge for the sonic arts.
“It’s time we all come together and find what we are looking for in this Pickerel & PUNCH Pop-up,” Gibbens said. “Let’s celebrate good times and find some uptown funk in downtown Thorp.”
Before digital music platforms, before compact discs, before cassette or 8-track tape recordings, there was vinyl. It was a time when people would step into the local record shop with a sense of anticipation, even urgency, in search of that rare EP, that boot-legged import, or even the latest single from their favorite band.
PUNCH Projects and Pickerel will bring back in the day back to today and the Thorp Fire House Gallery will be the gathering place with a chance to revisit the time when life turned at 33 1/3 rpm.