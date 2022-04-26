The crimson and black were easy to spot around T-Mobile Park Friday, as over 1,000 Central Washington University students, alumni, and family members converged to watch the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals.
Most of the Wildcat nation was on hand as part of CWU Night, an annual alumni event held at Mariners games. Participants mingled prior to the game at a special area set up for the event on the 300-level skywalk and cheered on the team in two large sections during the game. The game was kicked off by CWU President James Wohlpart throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, followed by a stirring rendition of the national anthem sung by CWU’s Mel Peterson.
The game marked the largest crowd Peterson has ever sung to, and she said it was a memorable experience on multiple levels.
“It was so great,” she said of the event. “When I got a chance to see my Ellensburg community, my coworkers and alumni, that’s when it came to fruition for me.”
Peterson, who works in the college’s human resources department, said the event was a chance for her to represent the Wildcat community, as well as her friends and family back in South Carolina. Although she attended many Atlanta Braves games while living on the East Coast, Friday was Peterson’s first time stepping foot in T-Mobile Park.
“It’s a beautiful stadium,” she said. “The people were nice, and it was just a wonderful, humbling experience for me.”
Although she was understandably a bit nervous singing for such a large crowd, Peterson said the process unfolded organically as she took the microphone and started the anthem.
“It’s a song that’s embedded in my heart and spirit,” she said. “I just wanted to do a great job for everybody. It’s a blessing from God any time I’m able to sing and touch people’s minds and spirits like that.”
A CHANCE TO NETWORK
Friday’s event marked the first large-scale alumni event held by the university since the onset of the pandemic, although CWU Alumni and Constituent Relations Director Casey Ross said smaller events have happened over the past few months. Ross said the university plans quarterly events of this size, referred to as “pillar events” at various locations around the state. He said it was fantastic to see the large number of Wildcats at Friday’s game.
“This was definitely the largest event we’ve had since we’ve come out of COVID,” he said. “It was incredible to see that many alumni, fans, donors, students, faculty, and staff come out to this first big pillar event. It really showed how diverse our Wildcat family is and how unified we are in school spirit, as well as our love and support for the Seattle Mariners.”
Ross said every member of the Wildcat community is welcome to the large events like Friday’s Mariners game, while smaller events held throughout the year are designed to give alumni an opportunity to network in the communities they live and work in. As the Seattle metropolitan area has one of the largest concentrations of CWU alumni, Ross said pillar events like Friday’s game is a great chance for Wildcats to come together en masse.
Looking toward the summer and beyond, Ross said the university has plans for other alumni events, including their annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony in May, a Yakima Pippins game in July, and of course homecoming festivities and football games in the fall.
Ross said the university plans on expanding its geographic scope of events around the state, and even potentially toward Portland in order to help Wildcats feel at home in their communities, no matter how far from Ellensburg they may be. Despite looking outward, Ross said the university is also focusing on expanding programs right here in the center of Wildcat nation.
“There are lot of Wildcats living right here in our neighborhoods, and we want to create some special events just for them here in Ellensburg,” he said.