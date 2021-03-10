What started as a hobby a couple of years ago has landed her in the Clymer Museum/Gallery and she couldn’t be happier.
Local watercolor artist Sheri Bay finds the magic and ambiance of the animal kingdom a special thing, and that connection brings her work to life on the canvas.
“If you would have told me I was going to be exhibited in an art gallery like the Clymer, I would have thought, ‘No way,’” said Bay, whose work goes up on the New Artists Wall on March 17. “It’s very exciting.”
She started with acrylic paints and actually discovered watercolor by accident, she said.
“My mom is an illustrator and very artistic. She got me watercolors for Christmas a couple of years ago. Watercolor is so amazing and I’ve been working with it ever since,” said Bay, who’s a Pacific Northwest native living in Cle Elum. “It has a mind of its own. When it interacts with the water you never know what it’s going to do.
“Sometimes it reacts like you hope and other times it’s better than you imagined. My favorite thing to do is to set it aside, go to bed and look at it in the morning when it’s had a chance to dry. It’s just magical.”
Her favorite source of inspiration is wildlife and the area around Cle Elum provides everything she could want in terms of inspiration.
“I never just want to re-crate an image from a photograph. I want to use my own creativity and create my own piece,” she said. “I like wildlife, but I do all kinds of animals, some pets for gifts.
“There is just something magical about animals. Once you get the eyes right, the nose and the mouth tends to follow. I try to keep that a little bit more detailed, then let the rest of it be looser. I think the eyes are where the flow of the painting is.”
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matt Lennon sees her work as a reflection of the Cascade Mountain Range. She is a product of what is around her, he says.
“Sheri’s a Pacific Northwest native. Her artistic inspiration comes from the beauty of our area in both landscape and wildlife,” he said. “Sheri works in watercolor, enjoying and employing its unpredictable nature. This gives her work a sense of fluidity, while demonstrating her masterful control of the media.”
It is that unpredictability of the medium that makes the world go ‘round, she said.
“I work with primary colors, but you can mix and create deep blues. Rather than work black right out of the tube, like to create my own for different tones,” Bay said. “I really like the unpredictability, just watching it as you’re doing it. When you drop water into it and watching the paint move and become a living entity. It’s a lot of fun, and I’m so pleased it’s going to hang in the Clymer.”