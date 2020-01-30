Restrictions on motorized access on portions of the Whiskey Dick and Quilomene Wildlife Areas to minimize disturbance to wintering elk will take effect Saturday, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The closure will be in place through April 30.
The motorized closure area is located in Kittitas County (north of the Vantage Highway, south of the Quilomene Ridge Road, east of the Wild Horse Wind Farm, and west of the Columbia River). The motorized restriction is applied to approximately 44,000 acres, roughly one-third of the winter range contained in the Whiskey Dick, Quilomene and Colockum Wildlife Areas. The motorized closure area remains open to non-motorized recreation throughout the winter.
One route will remain open to motorized access during the winter closure period. The open road passes through Ginkgo State Park and up along the Columbia River corridor to the Quilomene Ridge Road. Motorized access through the State Park will be allowed by permit only. Visitors can obtain a permit at the gate, and will need to call 509-668-1052 for an access code.
Early-spring motorized recreational use has increased over the past decade, causing elk to abandon their winter range on these wildlife areas as early as mid-February. Elk need to stay on winter range well into April to stay nourished and maintain the health of the herd. In addition, when elk leave public lands and head to adjacent private lands, they compete with cattle for forage, and damage crops and stock fences.
This action was an objective identified in the Naneum Ridge to Columbia River Recreation Planning process. The plan was adopted by both WDFW and DNR, and developed with input from a 16-member citizen panel. Panel members included representatives from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Back Country Horsemen of Washington, Kittitas Field and Stream Club, Wenatchee Sportsmen, local landowners and other recreational interest groups.
The Whiskey Dick closure is consistent with existing winter-range closures on the Oak Creek, Wenas, L.T. Murray, and other Wildlife Areas elsewhere in the state