Galintine’s Day, a day for friends, not romance, is being celebrated at downtown businesses on Thursday.
The events are inspired by the “holiday” created by Amy Poehler’s character on the TV show “Parks and Rec,” in which the character creates the holiday, set a day before Valentine’s Day, is about spending time with friends, not just loved ones.
“Valentine’s is typically about love and a significant other, whereas this is if you are not into Valentine’s or you don’t have anyone to share Valentine’s with, this is a fun event before that, that lets people go out and do something,” D&M retail manager Kirsten Frisch said.
One event is at D&M, where there will be trivia based on the TV shows “How I Met Your Mother” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Frisch had the idea for Galentine’s Day at D&M last year. They also made “Parks and Rec” the trivia topic last year due to it being the inspiration behind the holiday. Frisch decided on these two shows due to public opinion and recommendation.
Trivia starts at 6 p.m. and goes until around 9 p.m. The lights will be turned off, with a single TV displaying the questions turned to face the room. Participants will answer the questions on their phones, and whoever has the most correct answers by the end of the round wins.
Frisch has organized many of these trivia nights, but she is excited for this one because she will be able to participate. She usually is busy running the event but made sure that she would be able to test her knowledge. She has seen all of “How I Met Your Mother” but is not caught up on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Luckily, she has a friend that will be playing with her who “is the “Grey’s Anatomy” expert.
SHOP HOP
The other event on Pearl Street is the Galentine’s Day Shop Hop, where several businesses will have specials and fun activities.
Participating businesses include Evolve, Claim Clothing, Gard Vintners, Pearl Street Optical, Three Winds Artisan Collective and Dark Moon.
The event runs from 5-8 p.m.