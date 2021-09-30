Support Local Journalism


A treasured fall event full of sweet and semi-dry libations is making its triumphant return to Ellensburg Saturday.

The Windfall Ciderfest is returning to the Western Village at the fairgrounds Saturday, hosting five bands and a wide selection of ciders from around the Pacific Northwest. This year marks the third year of the festival, organized by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network, and online tickets have sold out, so those who wish to attend must purchase their tickets at the door.

Like so many other events, the festival was cancelled for 2020, and this year festival organizers are requiring attendees provide proof of COVID vaccination to enter the event. KEEN President Jill Scheffer said she understands this may deter some individuals from going, but she is OK with that.

“We made the decision in mid-August, after seeing the trends as they were going,” she said. “We did not feel comfortable putting on an event for the community that was not respectful of the seriousness of COVID. KEEN is a science-based education organization. We look at the science, we live the science, we understand the science, and we are going to support that.”

This year marks the second version of the ramped-up event hosting multiple bands and a larger venue, with the first year being more of a run to gauge interest. KEEN received approximately $30,000 in lodging tax grants to help organize this year’s event, which Scheffer said helped them to bring in larger caliber bands.

“It is the most critical source of funding,” she said. “Without it, we’d be probably looking at three smaller, not nationally touring bands. The lodging tax allows us to get the gold standard of bigger names coming through, and without that we’d be a far smaller event for sure.”

Working with a regional promoter, the festival lined up excellent roots genre music bands, including award-winning Nashville-based group Rob Ickles and Trey Hensley, Boise, Idaho-based Hardwood Heart, and Seattle-based Massy Ferguson. Scheffer said she is thrilled to hear all the bands attending.

Scheffer said the event hit its online ticket sales goal of 250 in mid-September and said they didn’t want to oversell the event.

“We wanted to keep some tickets for sales on the day of the event,” she said. “I anticipate 100 to 200 people buying tickets on Saturday.”

TOUGH TIMES IN THE INDUSTRY

This year, Scheffer said the number of cider purveyors is slightly down, saying she knows of at least a couple who went out of business during the pandemic. Other cider houses were able to send product but not employees to man the taps.

“Most of these are small mom-and-pop operations, and they just don’t have enough staff members to send,” she said. “We have a few cider houses that we are pouring for them, which isn’t quite the same experience. I think we’re at nine attending, and then we’ll have a couple of extras sent from the distributors. We will have about 30 ciders, plenty of alcohol.”

Badger Pocket-based Wheel Line Cider is this year’s main stage sponsor of the event and will have its products on tap for the event. Scheffer said she hopes for that partnership to develop into a long-term affair.

“We’re super excited to build that partnership with them,” she said.

Along with Bird Fest, the ciderfest is one of the primary revenue generators for KEEN, and Scheffer said she looks forward to seeing the event continue to grow in future years, having the potential to turn into their largest fundraiser.

“I think people are excited to have an opportunity to gather,” she said. “I also think they are appreciative of us being thoughtful and considerate about the safety of the community.”

