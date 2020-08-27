Campers, picnickers and boaters will be able to enjoy improvements to Wish Poosh Campground and boat launch by next spring, due to improvements being made that will result in the campground’s closure beginning Sept. 7. The improvements are being undertaken as part of shoreline protection work taking place under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reservoir pool raise efforts.
Construction work at Wish Poosh will occur between September 2020 and May 2021. Improvements include a new access road to the campground’s well house, repaving the existing parking lot and boat launch, a new vault toilet, and a new culvert to promote fish migration up Davis Creek.
Under the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, the Cle Elum Reservoir Pool Raise Project will provide additional water and raise the full pool water surface elevation by three feet. This water will be used to improve aquatic resources for ﬁsh habitat, rearing, and migration in Cle Elum River and upper Yakima River.
In order to raise the surface water by three-foot modifications to the existing dam, spillway, and radial gates were needed; that construction was completed in 2017. Shoreline protection work to reduce erosion effects began in 2017, with Speeyli Beach day use area, located on the southwest part of the reservoir, completed in 2019.
Public and private land shoreline protection projects will continue until all shoreline construction is complete. Work on Salmon la Sac Road embankment stabilization construction will begin in September 2020. Permits are in process for additional shoreline stabilization work. Officials anticipate the reservoir to be operated with the three-foot raise by 2025 after all shoreline protection actions are completed.
For more information about the Cle Elum Pool Raise, visit Reclamation’s website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/programs/eis/cleelumraise/index.html or contact the Columbia-Cascades Area Office at (509) 575-5848, or the Cle Elum Ranger District at (509) 852-1100.
For more information about the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, visit Washington State Department of Ecology’s website at https://ecology.wa.gov/Water-Shorelines/Water-supply/Water-supply-projects-EW/Yakima-River-Basin-projects/Yakima-integrated-plan.