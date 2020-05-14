Ben Burke received a surprise when his family decided to spend some time at the beach. Ben has had to use a wheelchair for about five years, making it difficult to enjoy the beach with his family as it was impossible to drive into the sand.
Once at the beach, his family delivered the surprise, a new wheelchair, courtesy of the Make a Wish foundation. The Magic Mobility Extreme X8 wheelchair retails for around $20,000 and looks more like a 4x4 quad than a wheelchair.
Soon, Ben was buzzing across the wet sand without any issues, the chair hardly being slowed by the terrain. He and his brother and sister dashed all over the beach, testing the chair on any terrain they could find.
“We were a super active family before,” said Scott Burke, Ben’s father. “We used to spend days and days at this beach, and we haven’t been here in five years. We are just so happy we are going to get to go to the beach again and go hiking as a family.”
The chair is useful not just on the beach, but in casual day-to-day life. The average walking speed for an adult is about 3 mile per hour, Ben’s new chair does 6.5 and has a range of around 20 miles.
BUILT FOR THE SNOW
Elizabeth Burke, Ben’s mother, said this will be very useful in the winter. She said if there was ever snow, Ben was essentially stuck inside the house because the old chair wouldn’t get any traction. The new chair should excel in the snow, so the only thing Ben needs to worry about is the cold.
“It opens up a lot of things we can do as a family now,” Elizabeth said. “Things we haven’t done in a long time. Snow, hiking, camping. He could take it to school so he can go to places around campus a little easier.”
Make a Wish volunteers Lynn Thomas and Al Brown were at the beach to watch Ben test out the gift. They said that this was made possible by Howards Medical Supply in Yakima, who offered the Make a Wish foundation a “very generous discount.”
The family was waiting for close to six months for the chair to arrive. It finally got to Cle Elum nine days before Ben’s 17th birthday. Ben has been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscular weakness with no cure.
Scott said another important feature of the chair were the front and rear lights. This was something the family really wanted because “he is always out at night.”
“It’s a very exciting day,” Elizabeth said. “It’s something positive.”
The family was surprised by just how easily the chair was navigating the rough terrain. Scott said each wheel was supported with its own electric motor so they can spin independently.
“We are just happy to get a part of our life back that we enjoyed so much of before,” Scott said. “It opens some serious doors for us.”