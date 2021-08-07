Ellensburg High School’s zero hour classes were already taking place in the early morning, and due to the new transportation schedule, they are going to begin even earlier.
EHS has three zero hour classes: jazz band, strength and conditioning and world affairs/civics. There was an AP psychology class in previous years, but this was able to be rescheduled for time later in the day.
Each class will start at 6:25 a.m. and end 5-10 minutes before school starts. According to EHS principal Beau Snow, the change hasn’t affected student turnout for the affected classes, as registration for the classes is full.
Although students registered for these classes in spring before the district made the decision to re-organize the schedule, Snow does not believe many students will drop the classes.
“I don’t think it will be a surprise to any of the students,” Snow said. “I think most students were aware that we would likely have an early schedule, and that naturally zero period would be earlier than that.”
Do to a shortage of bus drivers, the Ellensburg School District has been forced to re-arrange schedules in all schools. The best way they found to do this was to start EHS at 7:25 a.m., an hour earlier than previous years.
World affairs and jazz band each have about 25-30 students, meanwhile strength and conditions has over 50. Snow said these are common numbers for zero hour classes.
“There are a lot of kids who like getting up early and getting their workout in and then getting ready for the day,” said strength and condition teacher Jeff Zenisek. “I think it’s going to be really good, I really do. It might little bit lower (in attendance) but not for weights and conditioning.”
Warren Murray, teacher for jazz band said they only need about 15-20 students to have a full band, but they want as many students as possible.
“We love doing jazz, it doesn’t matter what time it is, so let’s stay committed to the group,” Murray said. “They’re all awesome students and they love to play jazz, and so while it’s unfortunate that it’s early, I’m hoping that it won’t have too much of a negative affect.”