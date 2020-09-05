The days are warm, the nights are cool. It’s time to rodeo here in Ellensburg, except for the first time since 1944 the Ellensburg Rodeo has been canceled.
At this time last year, the board of directors and work crews were setting up for the slack and getting things ready at Kittitas Valley Events Center for one of the best rodeos in the country. But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the world, all anybody can say is, “This is going to be one weird Labor Day Weekend.”
The Daily Record reached out to some of the regulars involved in a rodeo that was inducted into the Class of 2020 to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame to see what they have to say.
Jerry Doolin: The current Ellensburg Rodeo board president has been working for the rodeo for the past 25 years, whether it be as a Top Hand (13), board member (12) or before that as a volunteer.
Q: Under normal circumstances, the work crews would be in full swing with the Western Village, Indian Village, running slack and preparing for one of the greatest rodeos in the country. What’s it been like this week?
A: “We would be totally in the middle of putting it on. You might say the word weird, but I’m not sure of the proper word. It’s been like going into a funk. We’ve been doing it for so long, it is strange that it’s not happening.
“I was home the other day, had my shorts on with my tank top, playing in the yard with my grandkids. I was thinking, I’m supposed to be down at the rodeo grounds. This is the first time in 25-plus years I’ve been home during rodeo week.”
Q: The rodeo was canceled and that also means postponing the ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction. What are the plans for a community celebration?
A: “Next year will be the 98th year and we’ll come back bigger, stronger and better than ever. They switched the Class of 2020 until next year, so we will be inducted then. Everyone that’s been a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo should be proud — anybody from past board members, all the volunteers that have pitched in and the community, which is a big part of who we are.
“With everything that’s going on we had to cancel and that was heart wrenching. But next year we should be able to put on a great celebration.”
Q: So, what are you going to be doing Labor Day Weekend?
A: “I’ll spend time with my family. I’ll make a few phone calls to other directors, Top Hands and Posse members to see how they’re doing. It’s going be tough on everybody, the community as well.”
Riley Minor: Riley (header) and his brother Brady (heeler) have been going to the rodeo since they were old enough to walk. The Ellensburg brothers have performed before the hometown for decades. Brady is at the hospital in Seattle with his new baby, but Riley was good enough to sound off about one strange rodeo year.
Q; What’s your take on the Ellensburg Rodeo?
A: “It’s the greatest rodeo of the year. Obviously, being in my hometown is part of it, but it’s one of the best rodeos all year long. It has a lot of money and the crowd’s good. I’ve been to lots of rodeos, but this is pretty cool to perform in front of people I grew up with.”
Q: You are an 11-time National Finals Rodeo participant and won a round last year. What’s that like performing on the big stage?
“It’s pretty neat when you can take a victory lap, that’s for sure. There is a lot of pressure, but it’s what you practice every day to be able to compete when the pressure’s on.”
Q: So, what are you going to be doing Labor Day Weekend?
A: “It’s going to be really weird. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’ll be going to Idaho and Lakeview, Ore., this weekend. We’re just trying to stay busy.”
J.J. Harrison: The rodeo entertainer has been working Ellensburg for 10 years, since getting into the business in 2008. He’s been the Man in the Can, bringing a smile to Ellensburg rodeo fan’s faces for a decade.
Q: Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame this year. What’s your take on that honor?
“The Hall of Fame is very, very deserved. It’s the mark for rodeo’s to aspire to for years. They have done everything a rodeo should do, not just for the fans, but for the community. You can’t go anywhere in the United States and have Ellensburg come up without thinking about the Ellensburg Rodeo. That’s how important that this rodeo is to the community.
“To have that kind of benevolence, to have that kind of image in your community is special. It is without a doubt one of my favorite rodeos that I will ever do. A lot of that is the quality of rodeo, but most of it is the people that I work with there. I’m impressed with the Native American culture that comes with it. It’s impressive when the Yakama come off the hill and when we do the Circle Dance to start, it is amazing. I really enjoy rodeos that do that.”
Q: You had a chance to work with Flint Rasmussen last year. What was that experience like?
A: “Flint was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame that year and I hope to have my name along side him one day. I’ve know Flint for a long time and he came for the induction and I said, “We’ve got to do something together.”
“So, we came up with a little shtick that people responded really well to. I really like fan-based comedy and things that’s not written. It’s not for the cowboys behind the chutes, but for the people in the stands. So you could say Flint is a mentor.”
Q: So, what are you doing this Labor Day Weekend?
A: “I am flying out to work Tuff Hedeman’s Bull riding school in Huron, S.D. Losing Ellensburg stinks, but I’m not going to sit at home if I have a chance to go work bull riding.”
Jon Guddat: The long-time rodeo writer has covered the Ellensburg Rodeo for the Daily Record for over two decades. This would have been his 21st year.
Q; The induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is pretty special. What are your thoughts?
A: “I think it’s a much-deserved honor. I acknowledge my bias toward Ellensburg, but the board, the volunteers and the community has always honored its tradition, yet kept up with the times. We have the tradition of the Yakama coming off the hill to ZZ Top and AC/DC playing during Xtreme Bulls.
“Ellensburg is such a great traditional rodeo that’s almost 100 years old. It’s got great fans, the Xtreme Bulls. The Gold Buckle Club, and it’s packaged with the fair. It’s so really fan friendly and I’m proud of it.”
Q: So, what are you doing Labor Day Weekend?
A: “This might be the first time in 20 years that I get eight hours of sleep every night on Labor Day Weekend. Normally, I usually get eight hours all week. My family and I planned to travel, but everywhere we wanted to go is still shutdown.
“It’s been a reality for awhile that it’s not going to happen, but I got a reality check today with no slack on Wednesday. It will be a boring Labor Day compared to my last 20.”
Brigit Clift: She has worked with the State Archives and is working with the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame collection committee.
A: You have been active with the hall of fame at the local level. What does Ellensburg Rodeo going into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame mean to you?
“I think it’s huge. Our committee has worked so hard, to not just promote our rodeo, but make it a tradition and something our community looks forward to every year. They have been working hard to create new ways to showcase our rodeo, not just for the contestants, but the rodeo fans.
“All of the efforts of the volunteers with the board, the Top Hands, the Posse and all the volunteers have brought it to the point where it is recognized at a national level.”
Q; So, what are you doing Labor Day Weekend?
A: “It’s going to be really, really weird. It’s really disappointing that everything was canceled. I’m going to get together with friends and talk about the history of our rodeo. My husband, Kerry, is on the rodeo board. We talked about going down and painting the Gold Buckle room. So, we’re going to go down and clean up and paint a little bit.”