Like anybody that’s been making music for over six decades, it was just a matter of eye contact to shift the direction of the show as it developed on stage.
Saxophonist Lonnie Williams and lead guitarist Roger Rogers have their own bands over on the coast, regulars on the Seattle blues scene. But when they come together and play as Wolfpack, it’s like old homecoming week.
Drummer Pat Devney settles in on the backbeat, drives the bus and the music still flows like fine wine.
Friday night’s gig to open the summer concert series at the Cornerstone Pie was the first gig since the passing of longtime bassist Keith Wohlford. The poster of Keith on the front monitor was a nice reminder of a man that used to make a lot of music in and around the Kittitas Valley.
With staples like “Walkin’ the Dog,” “Dancing in the Streets,” and “Pappa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” the Wolfpack marched on without the Wohlf Man.
“This one’s for you Keith,” Williams said before they launched into James Brown’s “I Feel Good” during the first set.
“This was Wohlford’s band,” Rogers said. “A band like this, there’s no rehearsals. You just show up and you play because everybody knows what to do.
“We all have our own bands in our own right. But it’s fun to get together. I like playing with Lonnie because there’s a lot of improvision. I played with him over in Seattle quite a bit and I was the one that brought him into this band. Wohlford had played with him before as well. But the Wolfpack was always Wohlford’s band.”
The Guess Who had a number called “Clap for the Wolfman,” and Friday night at the Cornerstone Pie bandstand they did just that with a tribute to a fallen brother.
“Me and Wohlf go way back,” Williams said. “This is a tribute tonight. We played a lot of songs that we used to play back in the day.
“One of the things I remember about Wohlf is him saying to me, ‘Lonnie of all the years I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you come to a gig without a smile on your face. I’ve never seen you come to a gig bummed out. He would thank me for that, so tonight is a celebration to his life.”
They brought in longtime Seattle blues scene bassist Patrick McDaniel and without further ado, they lit it up for three sets to kick off the summer concert series with songs like “Shake Like a Willow Tree.”
Williams switched from tenor to alto sax before a nice rendition of “When the Saints Come Marchin’ In.”
“We’d never played with Patrick before. He just jumped in,” said Devney, who started playing with the Wolfpack while he was still teaching in the Aviation Department at Central Washington University. “Cornerstone Pie is one of my favorite venues. There’s immediate feedback. It’s always crowded and the energy is reciprocal. We feel that energy and we feed that energy back to the folks.
“This is our first gig without Keith. But Patrick is a member of the Washington State Blues Society and he’s great.”
McDaniel just smiled.
“There was no rehearsal. No practice, just sound check and go,” he said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of eye contact, a lot of freedom, but that’s what made it fun.”
“…. Clap for the Wolfman,
He gonna rate your record high
Clap for the Wolfman
You gonna dig him ‘til the day you die …”
-The Guess Who