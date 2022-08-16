...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A woman died from injuries sustained in a collision at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop on Dolarway Road on Monday evening.
The 65-year-old woman from Riverside, California, reportedly was on foot when hit by a semi-truck whose driver claimed to have not seen her. She was transported to Harborview Medical and was later pronounced dead, according to Ellensburg Police Department Capt. Dan Hansberry.
How this happened is under investigation, but Hansberry said the 25-year-old driver from Indianapolis has been cooperating with police and there is no reason to suspect drugs, alcohol or excessive speeds are to blame for the incident. No charges have been issued at this point, and the driver is not in custody.
“There are accidents you know,” Hansberry said. “They are tragic and it happens, it doesn’t always result in a criminal charge. It sometimes results in a traffic citation if you are deemed to be the at-fault party in the collision. Sometimes just a really tragic accident occurs, and I want to make it clear that we have no reason to believe there are alcohol or drugs in play.” The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Monday. EPD officers and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. Nobody else was injured.