A woman died from injuries sustained in a collision at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop on Dolarway Road on Monday evening.

The 65-year-old woman from Riverside, California, reportedly was on foot when hit by a semi-truck whose driver claimed to have not seen her. She was transported to Harborview Medical and was later pronounced dead, according to Ellensburg Police Department Capt. Dan Hansberry.