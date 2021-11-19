Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The woman found deceased in a quarry in Easton this week has been identified as 31-year-old Amber Peters of Ellensburg, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

With assistance from her family, friends and the public, Kittitas County Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify Peters. The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Detectives have spoken with Peters’ family and friends about her recent movement and activity, and the Sheriff’s Offfice continues to ask anyone with information about Peters’ death to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.