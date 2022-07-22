...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Search and rescue crews from Kittitas and King counties coordinated Thursday afternoon to rescue a woman who was injured in a fall in the remote Joe Lake area, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kittitas County dispatchers took a distress call from the Joe Lake area, along the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County. Christina Ford, 36, of Camano Island had fallen about 120 feet down a snowy embankment, breaking an ankle or leg and hitting her head. She had hiked in seven hours from Snoqualmie Pass that day with her husband and a friend.
The Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR) were dispatched to assist. Because of the distance from the trailhead and seriousness of Ford’s injuries, the deputy and SAR coordinator overseeing the incident requested a rescue helicopter from the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit to attempt a hovering hoist rescue in the mountainous terrain.
While awaiting the helicopter, a back-country KCSR rescue team prepared to head into the scene overland on foot and in the dark, if necessary. Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue readied a hasty landing zone for King County’s helicopter, Guardian 2, in the nearby Hyak area and stood by in case Ford’s condition required an ambulance.
Guardian 2 launched from its King County base shortly after 7 p.m. Before 8 p.m, the Guardian 2 crew had successfully hoisted Ford on board and were enroute with her to Harborview Medical Center.
Sheriff officials said rescues like Thursday’s are the product of teams working in practiced coordination.
“A dispatcher and responding deputy gathered and routed the initial call information. KCSR volunteers dropped everything, as they so often do, when they received the callout. Deputies trained to coordinate SAR incidents from Kittitas and King counties worked to determine appropriate and necessary resources. And of course, Guardian 2 responded with their unique capabilities to deliver a patient from the remote mountains to the region’s finest trauma hospital in amazing time,” the release stated.