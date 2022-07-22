Support Local Journalism


Search and rescue crews from Kittitas and King counties coordinated Thursday afternoon to rescue a woman who was injured in a fall in the remote Joe Lake area, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kittitas County dispatchers took a distress call from the Joe Lake area, along the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County. Christina Ford, 36, of Camano Island had fallen about 120 feet down a snowy embankment, breaking an ankle or leg and hitting her head. She had hiked in seven hours from Snoqualmie Pass that day with her husband and a friend.