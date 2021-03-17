The decades-long fight for women’s right to vote opened the door for women to not only to cast a vote, but advance through the political process to where America is today in the 21st century.
The story moves forward through those who set it all in motion 100 years ago and though it much of that seems to have been lost in today’s political climate. The significance of those pioneers are the reason there is the first woman vice president; why there was a woman Democratic presidential candidate. It has been 13 years since the first woman Republican Party nominee for vice president, but the ties to the historical past are written in history.
Five of the current seven-member Ellensburg City Council are women, yet it was not all that long ago when women couldn’t even vote, let alone hold political office.
Times have changed, yet there is a tie to the Kittitas Valley and the 1909 Women’s Suffrage Organization that opened the doors, the hopes and dreams of every little girl that now has a hero in the White House.
Emma Smith DeVoe helped lead the campaign for women’s right to vote in the Northwest. She lived in Thorp from 1908 to 1911, according to the research of Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer.
DeVoe was president of the Washington Equal Suffrage Association and formed local affiliates in Ellensburg and Thorp. According to the Washington Historical Society, DeVoe revitalized the suffrage movement in Washington state with high profile strategies including mass rallies, bands, parades, posters, and stump speeches.
But it was Thayer who discovered the connection while contributing to a Washington State Historical Society video about the 100th anniversary of the Special Suffrage Train DeVoe organized to carry suffrage leaders to a national convention in Seattle. The train made whistle-stops at points along the way, including a 20-minute stop in Ellensburg, where suffrage leaders made speeches to encourage people to press for women’s voting rights.
“It would have been a major event in Olympia, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions last year, the event ended up being canceled,” Thayer said. “So, we went to an online program based on the Special Suffrage Train and the whistle stops that happened along the way. The Kittitas County Historical Museum was fortunate to represent our community in the project.
“It was a fun project and it proved to have interesting ties to our history here in the Kittitas Valley. I was responsible for the program in the Central Washington area. I created the narrative and the historical story of the Suffrage Movement in the area to explain what happened in Ellensburg and Yakima in the 1909 movement.”
Washington became the fifth state in the U.S, to offer women the right to vote in 1910, 10 years before national women’s suffrage was enacted.
March is Women’s History Month and the past ties to present lives becomes even more engaging, knowing one of the most important movements of the 20th century that opened the doors for women as U.S. senators and representatives, for women of all walks of life to make critical decisions — had ties to Thorp and Ellensburg.
DeVoe and earlier American suffrage leaders always emphasized the “still hunt” — a quiet and non-confrontational effort to influence key men and women as the best method of achieving their goals, according to HistoryLink.org. But DeVoe was pragmatic and believed that the Washington campaign required a change in tactics.
Without abandoning her essentially feminine approach and appearance, she added posters, a publicity bureau, mass rallies, bands, parades, stump speeches, and publicity stunts.
Washington became the fifth state in the nation to enfranchise women in 1910, 10 years before the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote was adopted at the national level on Aug. 27, 1920.
After the 1920 victory, DeVoe organized the National Council of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to helping educate the 200 million new voters. The organization eventually merged with the League of Women Voters, founded six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
Emma Smith DeVoe died in Tacoma on Sept. 3, 1927, at age 79, mourned in newspaper headlines as a “Mother of Woman’s Suffrage.”
She was elected to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York in 2000 and the League is still educating voters at the local and national level over 100 years later.