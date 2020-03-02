The Women in Science lecture series begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hal Holmes at the Ellensburg Public Library, featuring informational talks recognizing professional women and their research.
Geologists Lisa Ely and Anne Egger will start the series off on Wednesday with a discussion from the early 19th century to present day living and how women have fared in making their mark in the geosciences.
Other featured speakers will include:
n March 11 – Carey Gazis, geologist: Who will touch on the topic of how a mother/daughter scientists balance work and family within different centuries.
n March 18 – Megan Walsh, biogeographer/paloecologist: She will discuss wildfire, climate change, and forest management in Central Washington, past and future