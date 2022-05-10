It is a dream that has taken years to develop, and this summer the dream will finally become a reality.
Work will begin this summer on the Community Labyrinth at Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg, creating a place where community members can go to unwind and get lost in their thoughts. Supporters of the project gathered at the church Saturday to celebrate World Labyrinth Day, listening to Celtic music and watching presentations on subjects ranging from innovative planting techniques to the use of recycled glass in the upcoming project.
Although it was originally planned to create a temporary labyrinth on the lawn at the church for Saturday’s event, wet and windy conditions resulted in the creation of a scaled-down version in an adjacent portico, while the presentations were held indoors, a departure from last year’s event. Regardless of the weather, Labyrinth Committee member and spiritual healer Coleen Renee said the event was a way for people to get together and look forward to the progress planned for this summer.
“It was fabulous to see so many parts of the community present,” Renee said of Saturday’s event. “We had a spectrum of ages. We had teachers, we had contractors, just a wide variety of people. I was thrilled at how many questions, offerings, and ideas they had because we really want this to be a community project in as many ways as possible.”
YEARS OF WORK
Renee has been involved in the labyrinth project for approximately three years, helping serve on the committee for that period, and said the pandemic served as an accelerator for the project.
“We realized we really needed an outdoor place for people to gather,” she said. “We said, ‘Let’s get this project going.’”
When she first got involved with the labyrinth, Renee said the concept was a dream that had already raised a significant amount of money to move forward. From there, she said major components of the design process began to unfold. During the design process, she said the priority was placed on accessibility issues for the labyrinth, making sure that it could be enjoyed by all members of the community.
Other components of the design process include an emphasis on sustainability, which resulted in a partnership between the committee and the Ellensburg Glass Recycling Cooperative to make the labyrinth a demonstration site on how recycled glass can be incorporated into the landscape.
“It just keeps growing in terms of layers of connections with the earth, the planet, and the community,” Renee said of the process. “Labyrinth people will travel across the country to visit different sites, so it’s also a way to bring people into our community.”
PLANS FOR SUMMER
As summer approaches, Renee said the goal is to have the labyrinth ready for use by next fall, although she said that it may not be 100% complete by then.
“We may have a labyrinth, but the landscaping might have to wait until next spring,” she said. “It may have to happen in stages.”
Renee said the next step of the process is to do an assessment of the land where the labyrinth will be built. A house formerly sat on the land where the labyrinth is planned, so she said it has to be determined that there isn’t anything underground like an oil or septic tank before moving forward.
“Once we figure that out, all the other pieces can begin to come together,” she said. “After that, we do the specifics of the design and order the labyrinth.”
Once the pieces are ordered, she said the logistics of getting contractors to work on the installation will come next. In the meantime, she said the project is always looking for volunteers to help streamline the process. People who have experience in building and contracting are especially helpful, but Renee said anyone is welcome to sign up for work parties that will be scheduled throughout the summer as the project takes shape.
With all the external stressors, trials, and tribulations faced by human beings in this day and age, Renee said a labyrinth is a perfect place to detach from those distractions and focus inward.
“The simplicity of it is that it invites people into a quiet, and into themselves,” she said. “Labyrinths have a way of helping you get rid of all the things you worry about by coming to a quiet place. They’re also a wonderful community gathering place. I think they just speak to us.”