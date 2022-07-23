...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Jettrell Stetner and Adam Crawford riding Ewok in Roslyn.
Mountain biking is a relatively new sport that becomes more popular each year. To meet the mountain biking demand, trails need to be constantly built and maintained by organizations such as the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
This nonprofit organization encompasses Washington state via different chapters, including the 145-member strong Kittitas County Chapter, founded about a decade ago.
Chapter president Jesse Cunningham enjoys several outdoor, and mountain-related sports from rock climbing to mountain biking, and he has his own opinions on how the sport has become so popular so quickly.
“In climbing, they talk a lot about the flow state of when you are so focused on what you are doing that everything else falls away and you are just really focused and in the moment, and I also get that same feeling for mountain biking, particularly when you are going downhill, the uphill can be more of a grind sometimes … but I enjoy the whole thing. I don’t mind going uphill to go downhill,” he said.
Working hard for a fun payoff, going uphill to go downhill, summarizes the organization perfectly. They don’t mind spending years working with organizations and private landowners, even building trails themselves if it means they will have a final product they can enjoy.
In the 10 or so years the Kittitas Chapter has existed, they have legalized and maintained many of the biking trails on the Manastash Ridge, and are to thank for the bike park at Rotary Park.
“There were no mountain bike specific trails in the county at the time, and the sport was growing really quickly,” said Kittitas Chapter Outreach Volunteer Coordinator Andrea Crawford. “We could ride some of the motorcycle trails and that kind of thing, but none of them were really that great for being able to climb grade-wise, and a lot of the hiking trails are not open to bikes, so we decided we would start pushing for trails to become more bike-friendly … we went from zero miles of trails in the county to about 20-30 miles.”
Currently, the chapter is working on two more projects, Naneum Ridge and Towns to Teanaway.
Naneum Ridge has been getting a lot of work to make it a feasible mountain biking location, and the chapter has been working on the project for over seven years. Although progress was delayed by the pandemic and fires, so far this year has been “very successful” for building new trails, according to Cunningham.
The ridge adds about 6,000 acres of biking trails totaling 14-15 miles, however, access to the area is a focus of the organization, as it requires bikers to drive through private land, either through Cooke Canyon or Coleman Canyon.
So far the owners of the private land have been accepting of people wanting to use the ridge for biking and hiking, however according to Cunningham, until the land owners come to an official agreement with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Kittitas chapter is limited in what it can do to the trials.
For now, the trails are open and people are allowed access, Cunningham just asks for people to be respectful when crossing through the privately owned roads.
Towns to Teanaway is a different situation entirely, the trails are unsanctioned by the Department of Natural Resources, and most if not all the trails have been created by the community. The area is smaller than the Naneum Ridge, and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance hopes to help build out the rest of the trails. Best-case scenario, the construction will begin in the fall but will start in spring 2023 at the latest.