WSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditions By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago The decision to close Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass often comes as a result of multiple accidents during inclement weather. Contributed: WSDOT A semi-truck blocks Interstate 90 in earlier in the month. The decision to close Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass often comes as a result of multiple accidents during inclement weather. Contributed: WSDOT The decision to close Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass often comes as a result of multiple accidents during inclement weather. Contributed: WSDOT The decision to close Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass regularly comes as a result of multiple accidents during inclement weather. Contributed: WSDOT Frequent travelers between Western and Eastern Washington are already familiar with the potential headaches that come along with mountain pass travel.When Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass closes, traffic is almost always backed up for miles. Depending on the cause of the closure, reopening can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours."Every winter we kind of have this dilemma of where we are having to close the pass, especially when we are having early season snow consecutively, like what we have seen the last couple weeks here at Snoqualmie Pass," said WSDOT Communication Director of the South Central Region, Megan Lott. "It really comes down to driver behavior. We see drivers going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements like putting on chains when it's needed. Then when they try to get up to the summit or get into an area where there is accumulated and compacted snow and ice, they lose control and end up blocking lanes.” The time it takes to clear the obstructions and reopen the pass depends heavily on the number of maintenance technicians working to clear the roads. Unfortunately, the number of technicians working the South Central region of WSDOT is down, mostly as a result of the coronavirus vaccination mandate for all state employees.Since 2019, traffic crews in the region have dropped from around 298 employees to 243 due to fallout from the pandemic. There has also been a national drought of employees who have a commercial drivers license, needed to operate snow plows and other large vehicles.So far, the region has not been affected too heavily by these missing employees, thanks to shifting resources. If one area of the region needs crews, they can be taken from other areas. The Interstate 90 corridor has approximately 50 employees permanently stationed between Vantage and North Bend whose job is to focus on the pass.More resources can be brought in if needed. However, this is likely to change when the weather gets worse. When snow starts falling across the entire region at the same time, crews will not be able to be reassigned as easily, because they will all be dealing with their own problems. They can’t be in two places at once.“We are going to see not as many people up on the pass, but that doesn’t mean that our level of service may change because I-90 is still considered a top priority route,” Lott said.Clearing the roads takes time and resources. If a truck jackknifes and blocks lanes of traffic, traffic comes to a standstill, allowing snow and ice to build up on the road, so even after the truck is cleared, plows and deicers need to make the road drivable again, and this can happen in multiple places on the pass at the same time.The pass cannot re-open until the obstruction is cleared and the roads are cleaned. Emergency and technician vehicles need to be able to get through stopped traffic, and the best way to do this is using the shoulder, so it’s very important the shoulder remains clear during traffic.Weather conditions alone can close the pass, but Lott said it’s much more common for the cause to be a vehicle collision caused by the weather. Therefore, it’s important for drivers to be safe and smart when crossing the pass, and follow the restrictions set by WSDOT.There are four levels of restrictions for the pass, starting with traction tires recommended. Traction tires are anything that has an 8th of an inch of tread or has a specific all weather symbol on it. This is for light snow and ice, and is a suggestion, not a requirement. The next level does require traction tires for all passenger vehicles, chains are required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds (Semi-trucks or vehicles with trailers). The third level is chains required for all vehicles, the exceptions being all-wheel or four-wheel drive, but those must have chains in the car, if they don't, they could receive a citation. The final level is for if things couldn't get any worse without closing the pass due to weather, chains are required on all vehicles, no exceptions. Vehicles who violate chain requirements can face a $503 fine.People can check the pass restrictions through the WSDOT app and the website at wsdot.wa.gov/. 