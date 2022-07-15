Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon is quick to remind us art is about creating a body of work beyond self-absorption.
Yakima artist T.A. Harris’ work went up in the main room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery in time for the First Friday Art Walk in July and will remain through Sept. 10
His body of work speaks to the fragility, austerity and eloquence of existence. His ‘architectural’ paintings reminds art lovers of the honesty found in form & craft. His resurrection of found objects goes beyond symbolism, or sentimental reflections, Lennon said.
“In looking at Harris’s work, I find myself drawn to notions of place. The challenges and delight in searching for a good place, the difficulties in settling down, making a good home,” Lennon said. “The possibility of the nomadic, being at home no matter where you are.
“If nothing else, good art lets us to dwell within the complexities of forming a good life. It acknowledges the convolutions of relationships, tasks and inherent flaws; and it does this openly, without insecurity, division or judgment.”
Patrons have a chance to witness an interaction between astute reflection and renewal at this current exhibit. He gives his viewers the opportunity to rethink how they perceive the world, and their role in creating it.
“In 2008, I retired from my 25-year teaching position. My main practice is now painting: in particular mixed media, wax and collage on linen glued to panels,” Harris said. “In working in parallel with my photographs, drawing is an important source, contributing an esthetic and formal underpinning for my constructions.”
Harris’ art eloquently stabilizes, reveals and allows people to see the difficulties of life without pressure or judgement. He elevates the ordinary, in the same way as poet Wendell Berry, said that he was driven “by a desire to make myself responsibly at home in this world,” Lennon explained.
Harris has a formal education in photography, studying the first two years at Everett Community College before transferring to the Rhode Island School of Design where he received a BFA and MFA.
Thematically, some of his recent paintings and wall constructions are a response to my new life in a small city. Yakima harbors mysteries while being thoroughly mundane.
“I’m seeing my art and that of others in a new and more inclusive way,” Harris said. “Most importantly, I have always insisted that my art reflect a feeling or state of mind made palpable by thought, meditation and brought to resolution with the chosen media of painting, drawing, printmaking or photography.”