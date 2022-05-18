While other areas on the West Coast continue to struggle with staggering drought, the Yakima River Basin is poised to have a second strong year of water supply for local irrigators.
Although spring got off to a slow start in the mountains, the last month has seen solid precipitation, bolstering the snowpack and subsequent water supplies going into summer. As a result, the Bureau of Reclamation issued a release earlier this month projecting 100% of junior prorationed water supply for the season.
The release said precipitation was 112% of average from October through April and 161% of average in April. On May 1, the release said the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 115% of average in the upper Yakima and 101% in the Naches subbasins. Total Yakima Project reservoir storage on May 1 was 926,473 acre feet, 116% of average and 87% full.
According to the May 17 daily Yakima River Operations report, the reservoirs have bolstered their supply as a result of the precipitation seen over the past two weeks, along with snowmelt from the mountains. Total water content from the five combined reservoirs in the system currently stands at 979,866 acre feet, with Keechelus Reservoir at 96% capacity, Kachess at 97%, and Cle Elum at 91%. Precipitation at the five reservoirs over the past 17 days has been measured at 13.31 inches, 134% of the month’s average.
PLENTY OF SNOW LEFT
This month has been extremely kind in regards to higher elevation precipitation, with the current Upper Yakima Basin snow-water equivalent coming in at 155% of average, a staggering 40% increase from the May 1 report. Bureau of Reclamation Hydrologist Chris Lynch said the improvements are a great sign for the summer ahead.
“It’s been really interesting,” Lynch said about the past month’s conditions. “April turned out to be really favorable for snow, and May as well for preserving the snowpack. We went from below normal to above normal.”
Lynch said the snow typically starts to melt at higher elevations during mid to late April, but this year has shown different results. Although the measurement sites started to decline at the beginning of April, he said they began to climb again with the heavy precipitation until they matched what he referred to as the normal curve leading up to April 25.
“Some of the sites kept climbing, some held, and some fell,” he said. “Pretty much as a whole, the basin SNOTEL went above average. Now, we’re way above the average curve. We’re 10 days past the normal curve, which basically gives us a bonus 10 days of snow.”
With more precipitation projected for the mountains in the coming week, Lynch said the rainfall will begin to melt off some of the snow, but he said that process is important as irrigators begin drawing higher amounts of water from the basin’s reservoirs.
“There are two different things going on,” he said. “The actual snow-water content has been declining over the past couple days because it was getting rained on and it was warm enough so that it actually brought out some of the snow water. The overall effect is that the group of sites representing the Naches and Upper Yakima, each started to decline, but it’s still above average. To be honest, we kind of need it to start to decline so flows can pick up. We’re hoping they can bolster the outmigration flows for fish and help bolster the reservoirs at the end of May and early June. This is the time of year we expect the snow to melt anyway, and it’s part of the big package as demands built. It’s a good time for the snow to start melting.”
Although spring got off to a slow start with the area’s water supply, Lynch said the optimistic side of the outlook ended up prevailing, which spells a good summer for local irrigators, especially junior water rights holders.
“I don’t foresee anything below 100% this season,” he said.