The Kittitas County jail should not have tried to force an inmate to pay for his medical care while in custody, a judge has ruled.

A Yakima County Superior Court judge issued a summary judgment order on April 17 favoring plaintiff Robert Lambert, represented by Columbia Legal Services and Civil Survival, in his case against Kittitas County, Sheriff Clayton Myers and Kittitas County Corrections Center Superintendent Steve Panattoni.


