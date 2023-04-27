The Kittitas County jail should not have tried to force an inmate to pay for his medical care while in custody, a judge has ruled.
A Yakima County Superior Court judge issued a summary judgment order on April 17 favoring plaintiff Robert Lambert, represented by Columbia Legal Services and Civil Survival, in his case against Kittitas County, Sheriff Clayton Myers and Kittitas County Corrections Center Superintendent Steve Panattoni.
Judge Kevin Naught ruled that the Kittitas County jail violated state law when Lambert, who was indigent at the time, was required to sign documents assuming personal responsibility for medical debts incurred while in jail during 2016.
While in the jail, Lambert contracted a serious infection requiring emergency treatment. He was transferred to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he received antibiotic treatment.
Upon recovery, the jail required Lambert to sign for more than $12,000 in medical debt.
“Like many other people in jail, I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have savings. I didn’t have any way to even make small payments on that amount they said I owed,” Lambert said in a release from Columbia Legal Services on April 20.
Unable to pay, the debt attributed to Lambert was sent to the collection agency Armada.
According to Columbia Legal Services attorney Prachi Dave, Lambert was saddled with the debt after signing a template form called a “Notice of Indebtedness.”
“I certainly would imagine that ... the nature of the forms appears to be template forms that are provided to every person who comes into the jail as part of their standard intake procedure,” Dave said.
In Naught’s ruling, he said “Respondents’ template agreements are contrary to the plain language of RCW 70.48.130, making them unenforceable.”
“Specifically, the language of the forms placing the burden on the individual to make arrangements directly with health care providers is contrary to the mandate of (state law) that the governing unit shall be responsible for payment,” Naught said in the ruling.
Citing the State v Leonard decision, Naught found medical expenses should be submitted for a judge to review for a determination as part of the judgment and sentence.
“There is case law in the state of Washington that says that ... courts when they are thinking of sentencing a person, they are required to ... (engage) in an ability to pay assessment and indigency assessment all at once ... before imposing costs on people with the understanding that oftentimes people cannot pay,” Dave said.
In the ruling, Naught ordered the defendants to discharge all medical debt unlawfully attributed to Lambert, void all forms used to hold Lambert financially responsible for the medical debt and to rewrite policies and template forms to comply with RCW 70.48.130.
Naught also ordered the jail to create policies and procedures outlining resources available to an individual at the time of booking and to inform all individuals detained at the jail of the jail’s responsibility to “cover the costs of all health care services depending on the individual’s indigency status.”
“We are complying with the decision,” Inspector Christopher Whitsett said.
The Sheriff’s Office declined a Daily Record request for an interview on Monday regarding this story, citing the potential to appeal Naught’s ruling to a higher court.
The Daily Record submitted two public records requests to Kittitas County regarding this story, one for Lambert’s detention records and another for all signed “Notice of Indebtedness Forms.” Both requests were denied due to public records exemptions listed in RCW 70.48.100.