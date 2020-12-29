Part 2 of recap of the year in COVID.
As spring arrived, COVID-19’s impact began to be felt through every aspect of the community including education and businesses. The month would see the implementation of stay-at-home orders.
n March 2 AP headline: “Some Washington state schools closed due to coronavirus”
From the story: “At this time, we are not recommending school closures or cancellation of activities at schools,” King County tweeted. “This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will be certain to update you should our recommendations change.”
n March 3 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas County Public Health Department stresses that risk of coronavirus remains low within county”
From the story: “Public health is disease prevention all the time,” KCPHD Special Programs Coordinator Kasey Knutson said. “This isn’t new to us. The plan is that we continue to coordinate with partners like the state Department of Health. We coordinate with our local health care providers, so that looks like specifically a health care provider potentially wanting to test a patient, and if that’s the case they contact our health officer for the final OK for testing. We’re always situationally aware of anybody who’s potentially under investigation or has a test pending.”
n March 4 Daily Record headline: CWU outlines coronavirus policies
From the story: “According to Central’s website, if an outbreak continues, the university “has extensive and thorough emergency procedures” which include possibilities like suspending some operations and large events, moving classes online or a full suspension of classes. Due to hosting health care facilities and other critical operations, the website says campus will never fully close.”
n March 5 AP headline: “U.S. virus death toll hits 11”
From the story: “Washington also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee near Olympia on Thursday.”
n March 6 AP headline: “Classes online for University of Washington over virus fears”
From the story: “Other K-12 schools in the Seattle region have closed due to virus fears, at least temporarily, including a large, 22,000-student district north of Seattle that said this week it would close for two weeks. The Northshore School District is centered in Bothell.”
n March 9 Daily Record headline: “Patient tests presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Kittitas County”
From the story: “Our intention is to provide as much information as we can as our investigation moves forward, and at the same time, make personal contact with impacted locations and individuals prior to notifying the general public,” KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb said in the release. “We want to reassure our residents that we take this very seriously and, as we learn of close contacts, we will notify those individuals immediately.”
n March 10 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas Valley Healthcare opens novel coronavirus clinic on hospital campus”
From the story: “The clinic opened on Saturday and saw 22 patients on the opening day and 22 on Sunday. By 11 a.m. Monday, the clinic had seen 25 patients. KVH Director of Quality Mandee Olsen said most of the people visiting the clinic had specific concerns about COVID-19.
n March 11 AP headline: “Inslee to ban large gatherings in Seattle area”
From the story: “The source said the ban would apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, home to almost four million people. The order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures, the source said.”
n March 12 Daily Record headline: Two more positive tests for COVID-19 in Kittitas County
From the story: “KCPHD is recommending the public focus on social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding being within six feet of someone for periods of 10 minutes or more.”
n March 14 AP headline: Gov. Inslee extends K-12 closures statewide
From the story: “In the Ellensburg School District, the school closure will start Monday and extend through April 24.”
n March 16 AP headline: Inslee to order all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus
From the story: “These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease. I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges,” Inslee said.
n March 17 Daily Record headline: Ellensburg restaurants comply with COVID-19 guidelines while meeting customer needs
From the story: “If we could figure out a way to serve take-out Bloody Mary’s out the back door we’d do it,” The Palace Café owner P.J. Bugni said with a laugh. “There’s not really much choice. We’ll continue to keep the kitchen staff busy with take-out orders.”
March 18 Daily Record headline: “City halls, county offices close due to COVID-19”
From the story: “We will do our best to maintain the balance of safety and service,” Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in a news release. “At this time, we are asking that customers contact their specific Kittitas County governmental agency via phone for customer service.”
March 19 AP headline: How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
From the story: “On Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. may be managing the outbreak through July or August. And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s number of coronavirus cases may peak – not end – in 45 days.”
March 21 Daily Record headline: Churches discontinue face-to-face interaction and go digital
From the story: “We’re trying to figure out how we can we serve and help in this time of crisis?” Pastor Gary Bye at New Life Assembly in Kittitas said. “What can we do for the community is really what we’re trying to look at rather than responding to this in fear.”
March 23 AP headline: Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus
From the story: “In the United States, a fierce political battle over ventilators has emerged, especially after President Donald Trump told state governors that they should find their own medical equipment if they think they can get it faster than the U.S. government. Alaska is expected to run out of money imminently to pay doctors, hospitals and clinics who treat Medicaid patients.”
March 24 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas County issues stay-at-home order”
From the story: “The order requires all individuals living within Kittitas County to stay at home or in their place of residence except as needed to perform essential tasks or to maintain continuation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors. Those sectors include emergency services, health care and public health, food and agriculture, transportation, defense, water and energy, financial workers, information technology, critical manufacturing commercial facilities, water, power and communications.”
March 25 AP headline: “White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill”
From the story: “The urgently needed measure is the largest economic rescue bill in history. It is intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession — or worse — and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.”
March 26 Daily Record headline: “Local sewing community making masks, gowns for healthcare providers”
From the story: “This is something we can do to help the community. It’s nice to make the world a little bit better,” sewing instructor Stevena House said. “We’re buying our own supplies, creating our own patterns and we’ll continue to provide masks and gowns until they are no longer needed.”
March 28 Daily Record headline: “Ellensburg schools prepares for remote education”
From the story: “OSPI guidelines state schools should provide weekly lesson plans for students. This includes taking steps to ensure that all students have a way to engage. During the special meeting, Haberer said parents can expect to start receiving these weekly updates after Wednesday, April 1.”