Part 4 in the year in COVID-19 recap.
Although some of the more severe restrictions are being lifted as summer starts, the news mainly is dominated by what will not be happening — namely the summer festivals communities depend on to help generate tourist traffic.
n June 3 Daily Record headline: “Ellensburg Public Library reopening with curbside service”
From the story: “We’re taking everything pretty slow, because we want to make sure everything is done properly. So, we really appreciate the public being patient with us,” library director Josephine Yaba Camarillo said.
n June 6 Daily Record headline: “CWU announces furloughs and reduced work week during summer months”
From the story: “Our current forecast is that the revenue shortfall for the coming fiscal year will be about $12 million,” CWU President Jim Gaudino said in a letter emailed on June 5 to all university staff.
n June 9 Daily Record headline: “Pioneer Days parade in Cle Elum cancelled”
From the story: “WSDOT will not be issuing permits for such events until the respective counties are in Phase 4 of the Governor’s ‘phased approach’ to re-opening the state during the evolution of this pandemic,” said WSDOT Special Events and MIS Representative Brad Cuillier.
n June 11 Daily Record headline: Fourth of July parades and events cancelled, but the fireworks displays are still on
From the story: “Where local music fans have come to rely on the Patriot Night concert at the Kittitas Valley Events Center, this year’s Joe Nichol’s concert has been postponed.”
n June 13 AP headline: “State schools expected to reopen this fall”
From the story: “We all want students back in educational settings, but we must continue to monitor health data carefully, and proceed with caution,” Chris Reykdal, the state’s superintendent of public instruction said. “We cannot guarantee that school will open in fall.”
n June 17 Daily Record headline: “Ellensburg School District making plans to handle COVID in fall”
From the story: “It is difficult, because everything keeps changing day to day,” said board president Tosha Woods. “With everything going on in life right now, I would say the best you can plan for is a plan with flexibility.”
n June 18 Daily Record headline: “City targets July 1 to reopen city facilities under Phase 3”
From the story: “Every step we take in getting back to normal is a positive move, but things aren’t going to be normal until they find a cure or find a way to treat it. If we get too far ahead of ourselves, it’s painful to go backwards,” city manager John Akers said.
n June 25 Daily Record headline: “ESD will bring students back to school in a hybrid model in fall”
From the story: “This means students will be separated in two groups, an “A” and “B” group. “A” group would come to school Mondays and Thursdays, “B” would have Tuesdays and Fridays.”
n July 7 headline: “Ellensburg Rodeo cancelled for the safety of the community”
From the story: “I really haven’t envisioned Labor Day weekend without the Ellensburg Rodeo,” Ellensburg Rodeo board president Jerry Doolin said. “For the past 25 years I’ve been going down to the arena for the rodeo. As volunteers, we all take our vacation, give the family a kiss on the cheek and say, ‘See ya in a week.’
n July 14 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas School District still looking at in-class instruction”
From the story: “In a letter addressed to parents and caregivers, Superintendent Mike Nollan wrote having all students in school every day is the goal, but he’s not promising anything”
n July 15 Daily Record headline: Access to Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park closed due to increasing virus cases
From the story: “We are seeing an increase in cases associated with social gatherings,” (Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark) Larson said in the post. “I’ve made the decision to close the park until our numbers are back town to 25 cases per 100,000 residents. This number was the requirement from the state for Kittitas County to be approved for phase three and helps us gauge the level of disease in our communities.”
n July 16 Daily Record headline: “Rise in COVID-19 cases has county looking at path forward”
From the story: “Almost all of our disease that’s increased since June 23 have been in people who are out and about,” Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said. “For example, we had 20 cases related to a graduation party on June 19. By the time we were in Phase 3, those people were starting to become positive.”
n July 18 Daily Record headline: “2020 Kittitas County Fair will be fully virtual”
From the story: “It’s not ideal, but I’m very proud we have explored other options where other fairs have canceled outright. There might be fewer entries this year because families have had to make hard decisions. But we’re at least providing more options,” (fair board chairman Becky) Sherley said.
n July 21 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas County long-term care facility resident passes away from COVID-19”
From the story: “A Monday press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department said the resident of Pacifica Senior Living passed away on Sunday. The release said two individuals from long-term care facilities are currently receiving comfort care at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.”
n July 22 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas County now has four deaths related to COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities”
From the story: “After months of COVID-19, months of our daily lives changing in ways no one could imagine, months of sacrifices, we are seeing an increase in the struggles and pain in our county because of this pandemic,” the (Kittitas County Public Health Department) release said. “The people we know in Kittitas County are losing loved ones.”
n July 25 Daily Record headline: “Local resident who passed of COVID-19 loved all things outdoors”
From the story: “Ronald “Buck” McKinney enjoyed so many of the outdoor pursuits that others in our beautiful county partake in: fishing, hunting and camping. His struggle with multiple sclerosis robbed him of his ability to participate in those activities. On Sunday, COVID-19 robbed him of his life.”
n Aug. 6 Daily Record headline: Ellensburg schools opening fully online in the fall
From the story: “We’ve got to make hard choices in these seats, and we’ve got to make hard votes,” said School Board President Tosha Woods. “It’s not fair to our teachers and to our staff and to our students and families if there is uncertainty going into the fall. It is not fair to them to work diligently for two weeks just to be shutdown, which is what we’re seeing in Georgia, which is what we’re seeing in the South and across the nation right now.”
n Aug. 14 Daily Record headline: Kittitas School Board votes to pursue classroom instruction
From the story: “To open safety, the county suggests waiting until there are less than 25 cases per 100,000 for at least two weeks. As of Aug. 5, the county reported there were 200 cases per 100,000 for the last two weeks.”
n Aug. 18 Daily Record headline: Easton continuing remote learning in the fall
From the story: “We were looking at the rise in cases,” (Easton superintendent Patrick) Dehuff said. “For us it is always safety first, for our students and their families, first and foremost, and of course our staff. That was what really steered the board of directors that direction, their concern for safety.”
n Aug. 22 Daily Record headline: “Local small businesses coping with COVID-19 loses”
From the story: “There is a lot of adversity, but it’s a good time to be alive, actually. We’re all showing up for each other,” (Evolve Clothing & Jewelry owner Hildi) Youngblood said. “I think all of us (on Pearl Street) are doing the best we can and helping each other when we can.”