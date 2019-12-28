On Feb. 6, an active shooter false alarm on Central Washington University’s campus ignited a two-month long investigation.
Most students first heard about an active shooter threat after receiving a text at 5:35 p.m. from the CWU Rave Alert system, which sent a message to all students that had agreed to receive emergency alerts. The warning read “CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area.” Around two hours later, another alert was sent stating that there were no shots, no suspects, no injuries and the all clear was given.
The cause of this incident was under investigation for the next couple of months, until CWU police released a report at the end of April. The report made it clear the incident started off campus, at a counseling center. The center had called 911 to report threatening comments regarding a shooting made by a CWU student.
CWU Police Chief Jason Bethon-Koch called Joey Bryant, Dean of Student Success at his office in Bouillon Hall and told him to lock the office as a precaution and that he was sending officers to the office to explain the situation and as another precaution.
While locking down the office, Bryant told Joy Stochosky, assistant director of case management about the situation, and that the office was going into lockdown. At the time, Stochosky was meeting with a ROTC student, who was also told that the office was being lockdown due to an active shooter threat.
The ROTC student and Stochosky where evacuated from Bouillon around 5 p.m. Stochosky then talked with CWU Army ROTC Major Bonnie Kovatch and told her that something was wrong. The ROTC student talked to CWU’s Army ROTC Captain Jerimiah Wood and asked if he had heard anything about the active shooter.
Kovatch then ordered ROTC follow protocol and evacuated all ROTC personal from Lind Hall, as well as other CWU students.
This led to the police treating the situation as an active shooter threat and responding as such.
After a thorough, two-hour search, police located no signs out of the ordinary, and the all clear was given.
Many students spent this time hiding in classrooms, waiting to hear word about what they should do and where the threat was.