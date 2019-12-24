It started with a voter-approved sales tax increase, and the formulation of an Affodable Housing Commission answering directly to the Ellensburg City Council.
Since city financial participation has not been done before in Ellensburg, the arduous process of addressing attainable housing issues and the sense of compassion it takes to provide housing for working families without sacrificing the very nature of the community. It was a fine line to walk.
But after nearly two years of formulating the groundwork, the city of Ellensburg started to implement the funding it has accumulated with its .1 percent sales tax designated for affordable housing.
The Ellensburg City Council approved the Affordable Housing Commission’s recommendations, giving Crytyl Enterprises Inc. the go ahead to begin the process of building 18 three- and four-bedroom homes on the city-owned property at Water and Bender streets.
The city also approved $400,000 to fund the HopeSource project on South Pearl Street. The actual funds for the project are conditioned in the award letter based on HopeSource receiving commitment from Kittitas County as indicated in its project budget. Both proposals have project timelines that foresee completion of construction within a year or year and a half from the start of construction.
“I think we did something good (getting things in place). I was real pleased we’re able to move forward with the Bender and Water property. My biggest hope is that at some point in time Habitat (for Humanity) will receive some of the funds that we get for one of their projects. I have every confidence that they will,” said council woman Nancy Goodloe, who chairs the Affordable Housing Commission. “I think in a year from now, we’re going to have 18 people that never imagined they were going to be homeowners.”
The city council approved funding from the city’s affordable housing sales tax fund in the amount of $765,000 and contribution of the city-owned Bender-Water property. In addition to building 18 houses, Crytyl Enterprises agreed to include landscaping, the establishment of homeowners association and a design of houses to accommodate future additions.
“I think there’s a huge need for affordable housing. What we’re doing is monumental and we hope this is only the beginning,” said Kate Glahn, of Crytyl Enterprises Inc. “Both Tyler (Glahn) and I are incredibly excited to be a part of this, our goal is to help people go from surviving to thriving in our community as home owners.
“We hope have our advertising in place by Jan. 1 and we have some ideas for the application process.”
The seven-member Affordable Housing Commission will continue its work with the next pool of money generated by the .1 percent sales tax. Members of that committee include Goodloe, Sarah Bedsaul, Dolores Gonzalez, Nathan McQuinn, Hannah Tower, Charli Sorenson, and John Perrie.
Goodloe said the city-owned Community Garden property still remains an option along with others for the next project. But for the time being, Ellensburg has one affordable housing projects underway.