Original plans were to open the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years in 2018, then the summer of 2019.
Like a fine wine and all good things that develop over time, the Hotel Windrow and Basalt finally did open in December of 2019, just in time to ring in the holiday season and a new decade.
The $15.5 million hotel and restaurant on the corner of Fifth and Main, with its revolving door, valet parking, rooftop deck called Top of the Burg, five meeting rooms and a ballroom in the adjacent Elks Building, opened for business on Dec. 18, 2019.
The building, designed by Jensen Fey Architecture, built by TruFrame LLC of Battleground and financed by Cashmere Valley Bank, can be summed up with the etching on the cornerstone, “Every destination begins as a dream.”
“It’s a little different shape than we originally envisioned, but the architects were able to make it work on this postage-sized lot,” said Steve Townsend, who is a managing partner along with Rory Turner and Paul Jinneman
“(The Elks) is a historic building, so we got the state historic architect involved in the project to make sure he agreed with the concepts we were pursuing. From the very beginning, our goal was to be the community’s hotel. We want something the people that live here can take pride in. What separates us from other hotels is that we have all of the elements of a big-city, full-service hotel, and that’s something Ellensburg just doesn’t have.”
The artwork throughout the public areas and guest rooms feature the work of eight local artists from Kittitas and Chelan counties. Working through a partnership with Gallery One Visual Arts Center, the local hotel will display the art work of those who live here.
In all, 198 pieces of artwork, including a two-story digital mural in the lobby paying homage to the valley’s history, created by Justin Colt Beckman, along with the metal sculpture on the north-facing exterior wall envisioned and created by blacksmith Maria Cristalli.
“We believe that the Hotel Windrow will bring about an even better vibrance for downtown Ellensburg,” said Ellensburg Downtown Association board member John Graf, whose 14-foot black walnut table will be on display in the Basalt.
The Hotel Windrow features 59 high-tech guest rooms within walking distance to historic downtown businesses. It will accommodate meetings and receptions in the 8,000 square foot gathering space, which includes a grand ballroom and rooftop deck. The Basalt restaurant and craft cocktail lounge at the base of the atrium lobby features the creations of renowned Chef Larkin Young.
“We’ll have all the amenities, anything from a rooftop deck with bar to room service to valet parking. along with meeting and convention facilities,” Townsend said. “The unique features are going to be the lobby, the grand staircase, and the rooftop deck for parties and receptions. The revolving door is the first one in town that I know of and grand staircase will be part of the first impression as you walk in.”
Hotel Windrow will employ 25 hotel personnel, 40 employees to staff the Basalt restaurant, along with nine managers and will also help usher in 2020 with the first of what will be the annual New Year’s Eve celebration with a one-of-a-kind menu, wine, live music and a balloon drop at midnight.