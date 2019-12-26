Brock Ravet of Kittitas High School can bear many names — ones that will be etched in history books for as long as high school basketball lives.
He’s a three-time state champion; three-time EWAC Player of the Year; Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year (2017-18); and two-time 2B Player of the Year.
But last February, Ravet added “Washington State Boys All-Time Scoring Leader” to that list.
Ravet surpassed Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian High School (2003) in Kittitas’ 72-22 win over Walla Walla Valley Academy in the district seeding tournament at Granger High School on Feb. 1.
And he did it in the most jaw-dropping fashion. Bailey Gibson found Ravet baseline and he nearly had his whole body behind the hoop — but managed to spin it off the backboard for a tough reverse layup.
“I don’t know, I just saw Bailey threw it, so I said ‘screw it’ and just threw it up there and it went in,” said an exuberant Ravet after the game.
The contest was paused and Ravet commemorated with his teammates and coaches. Den Boer came out to congratulate him and posed for photos with the Kittitas team.
Den Boer had 2,851 career points and held on to the title of being the state’s all-time leading scorer for 16 years — until the Kittitas star snapped it an indelible moment.
“Brock has had a wonderful high school basketball career and is a winner. It’s easy to tell he spends a lot of time improving his game and it’s paying off by going to Gonzaga,” Den Boer said. “I’ve had the opportunity to watch a couple of his state games and he always seems to rise to the occasion.”
Ravet’s first two seasons, the idea of being the state’s all-time scoring leader never crossed his mind — until he eclipsed 2,000 points almost exactly a year ago on Feb. 3, 2018 — and it was against WWVA as well.
He put on a show, tallying 55 points with 13 3-pointers, breaking a Yakima Valley single-game record.
“Not my freshman or sophomore year, but last year, once I hit 2,000, then I was like ‘Yeah, maybe that’s a possibility,’” Ravet said. “Yeah, it’s really cool, a really cool accomplishment for sure.”
Ravet has had a sterling career at Kittitas, becoming one of the greatest players the Central Washington region has ever laid its eyes upon.
The Coyotes went 24-0 his sophomore season, defeating Liberty High School in the 2B title game, and the Gonzaga signee notched 46 points. That would be Kittitas’ first state championship and Brock Ravet’s 46 points were one of the more dominant individual efforts in tournament history.
In the following season, Kittitas again made its way back to the 2B championship game versus St. George’s High School — and Brock Ravet had 30 points along with 17 boards in its 65-50 win.
Again Kittitas faced St. George’s in the state championship game in 2019, and Kittitas routed them with ease, 79-51. Raved scored 27 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Raven ended his career with 3,100 points, becoming the first ever in the state to reach 3,000.
Ravet’s points might say a lot about his ability to score, but he has always carried a pass-first mindset. It’s what grabbed Gonzaga’s coaches Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd’s attention.
“I think Brock, you know, he averages 10 assists a game, he could have a lot more points than he has. I think being rewarded or earning the leading point scorer in state history, that wouldn’t mean half as much if he didn’t do it the right way,” former Kittitas coach Tim Ravet said.